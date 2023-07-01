According to Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker, Jeremy Pena has been experiencing a gradually developing stiff neck in the last few days. Due to his sore neck, the shortstop was unavailable for Friday's game against the Texas Rangers, amusing fans.

Baker said that Pena's absence was attributed to a rough night of sleep, which resulted in a stiff neck. To prevent further complications, the team opted not to play Pena from the bench. Mauricio Dubon came in and slotted sixth in the lineup for the series opener against the Rangers.

Baker said that the team's trainers have been employing a suction device on Pena's neck in the last few days, looking to alleviate the discomfort he has been experiencing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Astros beat writer Chandler Rome broke the news on Twitter about Pena’s unavailability.

Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome Jeremy Peña had a “bad night of sleep” and has a stiff neck, Dusty Baker said. Baker said Peña is probably not available today. Jeremy Peña had a “bad night of sleep” and has a stiff neck, Dusty Baker said. Baker said Peña is probably not available today.

“Jeremy Peña had a “bad night of sleep” and has a stiff neck, Dusty Baker said. Baker said Peña is probably not available today.” – the post read.

MLB fans were in splits knowing that the player was taking an off day for something as trivial as a stiff neck.

"This is the most relatable injury ever" - one fan said.

DavidMorant @DavidMorant48



We baby the F out of mofos these days.



I'm sure he'll be out 7-10 days for it too. @Chandler_Rome 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣We baby the F out of mofos these days.I'm sure he'll be out 7-10 days for it too. @Chandler_Rome 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣We baby the F out of mofos these days.I'm sure he'll be out 7-10 days for it too.

"I'm sure he'll be out 7-10 days for it too" - another fan commented.

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

Chris Vann @ThatManCV @Chandler_Rome Not surprised. You could see the hot cup therapy marks on his neck and shoulder last night. Probably off a couple days I’d bet. @Chandler_Rome Not surprised. You could see the hot cup therapy marks on his neck and shoulder last night. Probably off a couple days I’d bet.

Michael Iven @MikeIven5 . Hopefully he feels better soon! @Chandler_Rome Damn when I have a bad night of sleep I still have to work. Hopefully he feels better soon! @Chandler_Rome Damn when I have a bad night of sleep I still have to work 😂. Hopefully he feels better soon!

Matt Miller @big_daddy2121 @Chandler_Rome He couldn’t sleep because he didn’t know if Dusty was going to draw his name out of the hat and be in the lineup. @Chandler_Rome He couldn’t sleep because he didn’t know if Dusty was going to draw his name out of the hat and be in the lineup.

Jeremy Pena’s MLB career

Jeremy Pena of the Houston Astros (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Pena, a third-round pick of the Astros in the 2018 MLB draft, made his major league debut in 2022.

He achieved notable milestones that year. Pena became the first rookie shortstop to receive a Gold Glove Award and the first to hit a home run in the World Series. With the Astros securing their championship in 2022, Pena's exceptional performance earned him the Most Valuable Player awards in the American League Championship Series and the World Series.

That marked the first time an American League player received both awards in the same year. Additionally, Jeremy Pena became the youngest position player to be honored with the World Series MVP accolade.

Poll : 0 votes