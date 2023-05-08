The San Francisco Giants recently completed their series in Mexico, but unfortunately, nearly everyone on the team returned home sick. In addition to losing all three games to the San Diego Padres, more than half of the Giants players reportedly suffered from acute dyspepsia, resulting in bouts of diarrhea.

However, the Giants received a surprise care package from Dude Wipes, as revealed by pitcher Logan Webb, which has caused a stir on MLB Twitter with fans praising Dude Wipes' marketing skills.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ After Logan Webb revealed that the Giants had the shits on their Mexico City road trip, the Giants were gifted with a care package from Dude Wipes, per @TMZ After Logan Webb revealed that the Giants had the shits on their Mexico City road trip, the Giants were gifted with a care package from Dude Wipes, per @TMZ https://t.co/QrtnpxO3UZ

MLB Twitter has now erupted and is in stitches after learning this.

Other fans took a dig at the Giants and commented on their performance:

Fans are posting all sorts of hilarious comments and memes:

San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb was happy to be back home

Although it is obvious that the incident in the team may have been caused by the Mexican food, which is known for its potent flavours that may have upset the stomachs of players who are not used to that type of food, Webb made no comments on the possible causes of the incident.

“I think three quarters of our clubhouse have diarrhea. It will be good to come home. Hopefully the shit goes away and we’ll be better in a couple of days,” the pitcher said.

Despite the incident, both teams participated in several city-wide events during their time in Mexico.

St. Louis Cardinals v San Francisco Giants

The MLB has been playing games in Mexico for several seasons, and it's expected that this trend will continue until 2024. The league is even considering expanding its international reach by moving some of its series to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

