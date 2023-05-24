Will Brennan's 'sacrificial' hit on Monday seems to have brought him luck, as the Guardians batter went yard against the Chicago White Sox in the second game of the series on Tuesday. The rookie outfielder also dedicated his homer to the bird he had mistakenly killed the other day.

The 25-year-old homered in the bottom of the third against Dylan Cease. He hit a deep flyball to right center on a 83 mph slider by the White Sox starter. As he rounded the bases, Brennan made an inward action with his hands to signify a bird, devoting his second home run of the season to the bird that died in a freak accident in the first game of the series.

In the first game, in the top of the second innings with no outs, Brennan came to bat. The rookie hit a hard line drive grounder that seemed to unfortunately hit a bird seated near the third base. The pitch was made at 92.6 mph, and the ball had left Bennan's bat at a speed of 100.1 mph.

Players on the pitch looked quite distraught after the bird-hitting event. Chicago White Sox's Jesse Scholtens reached out to check whether the bird was still alive. The 25-year-old Guardians batter had a sorry reaction when he reached first base.

Fans took to Twitter to celebrate Will Brennan's achivement as he also grieved the loss of the bird. One said:

"Gone but never forgotten"

Here are the top reactions on Twitter:

Will Brennan writes a small note for the bird

After the first game, Brennan had taken to Twitter to issue an apology to ease his discomfort about the incident.

"I truly am sorry @peta and bird enthusiasts. An unfortunate sacrifice."

After the Tuesday night game, the Guardians outfielder also wrote a small note dedicating his home run to the small birdie.

"RIP lil buddy" - Brennan wrote via Twitter.

Unfortunately, the good luck was only restricted to Will Brennan, as his Cleveland team lost 4-2 after the White Sox rallied in the sixth inning to get all their runs.

