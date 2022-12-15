Create

MLB Twitter stunned by controversial Hall of Fame ballot - "This is an embarrassment", "What a joke"

By Tom Carothers
Modified Dec 15, 2022 02:32 AM IST
San Diego Padres v New York Mets
Francisco Rodriguez #75 of the New York Mets pitches

Major League Baseball fans are up in arms after seeing another controversial ballot for the Hall of Fame. The ballot was submitted by Art Davidson, Chairman of the Boston chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America (BBWAA), who named just one player -- former closer Francisco Rodriguez.

This is an actual Hall of Fame ballot that someone actually submitted(via @ShutTheDore) https://t.co/78yC2vST0O

The singular vote, for a player that was dominant for a short stretch, but hardly "Hall" worthy, had fans on Twitter once again bemoaning the process that MLB uses to enshrine its former greats.

This is an embarrassment. twitter.com/talkinbaseball…
@TalkinBaseball_ @ShutTheDore That dude doesn’t deserve a vote, what a joke.
How much longer is the baseball community going to just accept that writers make this decision? Football does this so much better. twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Rodriguez was a dominant closer at the start of his career. He registered 194 saves over a four-year stretch with the Los Angeles Angels in the early 2000s and won a World Series championship with the team in 2002. However, his career quickly trailed off after he joined the New York Mets in 2008. While he remained a mostly effective reliever until his retirement with the Detroit Tigers in 2017, he fell far off his initial career trajectory. Many MLB fans would like to see Davidson's ability to vote taken away after seeing his ballot.

Shouldn’t be allowed to vote again. twitter.com/talkinbaseball…
People like this shouldn’t have a vote twitter.com/talkinbaseball…
if you vote like this you should lose fingers twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Yet, as other MLB fans have pointed out, it's not all Davidson's fault. It's that the writer at the MetroWest Daily News, a newspaper covering suburban Boston, didn't really have anyone great to vote for this time.

In all fairness, there are way more "how is this guy on the ballot?" type players on this ballot than actual HOF-caliber players twitter.com/TalkinBaseball…
No wonder no one takes this sport or hall seriously anymore, these guys all stink twitter.com/talkinbaseball…
This might be the worst ballot candidates of all time twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

However, at least one MLB fan had no problem with Davidson's vote. It's not like he was a bad pitcher, right?

Respect K-Rod twitter.com/TalkinBaseball…
Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees flips his bat after striking out
Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees flips his bat after striking out

It takes a 75 percent vote to get in MLB Hall of Fame

There is one glaring superstar on the 2023 MLB Hall of Fame ballot -- Alex Rodriguez. With 696 lifetime home runs, "A-Rod" would certainly merit enshrinement. However, as with several superstars of his era, Rodriguez remains on the outside looking in due to an admission of using performance enhancing substances during his career. Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Roger Clemens -- to name a few -- are in the same boat.

Per the Hall of Fame induction guidelines: "Each voting cycle, qualified members of the BBWAA name no more than 10 eligible players whom they consider worthy of Hall of Fame honors. To be enshrined, a player must be named on at least 75 percent of the voters' ballots. Currently, players are removed from the ballot if they are named on fewer than 5 percent of ballots or have been on the ballot 10 times without election."

Players no longer eligible to be enshrined via the BBWAA ballot can be enshrined by a passing vote of the Hall of Fame "Eras Committee."

