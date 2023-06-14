The Oakland A's secured their seventh straight win and their second of the home series against the MLB-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.
This is one of the biggest turnarounds in the league in recent years after the A's had won just 12 of 62 games. However, fans at the stadium still weren't satisfied with the ownership and protested in their own way.
The Oakland A's for a long time have looked to secure a replacement for the aging Oakland Collisuem. However, plans have been stalled by the city, who haven't given the nod for the construction of a new stadium. So, the league in 2021 permitted the Atheltics to look for land in other cities.
When owner John Fisher sought land in Las Vegas, quite unsurprisingly, fans in Oakland were pissed. Add to that the reluctance of the owner to spend anymore on the team, has also infuriated fans this season. Fans have actively boycotted games at the Collisuem citing no faith in the Fisher-led ownership.
New broke out before the game against the Rays that the Nevada Senate approved a $380 million public funding bill to provide the A's with a space to play in the city of Las Vegas. That led to the fans at the stadium throwing trash at the ground even though their team got the win.
Fans on Twitter also took to their support even though some felt it was too harsh on the ground staff who would have to clean it up later.
One fan said:
"Make John Fischer pick up every piece."
Here are the top Twitter reactions:
Oakland A's fans have started 'reverse boycott'
As their team improves in the standings, Oakland A's have came out in protest as some of them staged a 'reverse boycott'.
A group of fans gave away 7000 free tee-shirts that read in bold "SELL" before the game against the Rays. These directly targeted John Fisher and his ownership of the team.