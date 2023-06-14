The Oakland A's secured their seventh straight win and their second of the home series against the MLB-leading Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

This is one of the biggest turnarounds in the league in recent years after the A's had won just 12 of 62 games. However, fans at the stadium still weren't satisfied with the ownership and protested in their own way.

The Oakland A's for a long time have looked to secure a replacement for the aging Oakland Collisuem. However, plans have been stalled by the city, who haven't given the nod for the construction of a new stadium. So, the league in 2021 permitted the Atheltics to look for land in other cities.

When owner John Fisher sought land in Las Vegas, quite unsurprisingly, fans in Oakland were pissed. Add to that the reluctance of the owner to spend anymore on the team, has also infuriated fans this season. Fans have actively boycotted games at the Collisuem citing no faith in the Fisher-led ownership.

New broke out before the game against the Rays that the Nevada Senate approved a $380 million public funding bill to provide the A's with a space to play in the city of Las Vegas. That led to the fans at the stadium throwing trash at the ground even though their team got the win.

Fans on Twitter also took to their support even though some felt it was too harsh on the ground staff who would have to clean it up later.

"Make John Fischer pick up every piece."

Addison @YankeeWRLD @TalkinBaseball_ Make John Fisher pick up every piece @TalkinBaseball_ Make John Fisher pick up every piece

(Un)Rooted In Oakland - Sell The A’s ☔️ @OaklandRooted @TalkinBaseball_ Certain fans chose to do this after the game. While we don’t agree with it, it was inevitable. We don’t agree this was right to do, unless Dave Kaval/John Fisher had to clean up the mess. @TalkinBaseball_ Certain fans chose to do this after the game. While we don’t agree with it, it was inevitable. We don’t agree this was right to do, unless Dave Kaval/John Fisher had to clean up the mess.

Dylan, White Sox Extraordinaire @WhiteSoxBeisbol @TalkinBaseball_ Never ever throw trash on the field, but honestly if I was an As fan I’d be pissed enough to do that tbh @TalkinBaseball_ Never ever throw trash on the field, but honestly if I was an As fan I’d be pissed enough to do that tbh

The Sapphire Peagle @SapphirePeagle @TalkinBaseball_ Had a good thing going right up until this. Now it’s just kinda like you proved the move is a smart one. @TalkinBaseball_ Had a good thing going right up until this. Now it’s just kinda like you proved the move is a smart one.

THE PREMIUM @gamblers_dream



Classless. Way to ruin a good moment, @TalkinBaseball_ What a terrible look. The fans were perfect the entire night and then they do this?Classless. Way to ruin a good moment, #Athletics fans! @TalkinBaseball_ What a terrible look. The fans were perfect the entire night and then they do this? Classless. Way to ruin a good moment, #Athletics fans!

Oakland A's fans have started 'reverse boycott'

As their team improves in the standings, Oakland A's have came out in protest as some of them staged a 'reverse boycott'.

A group of fans gave away 7000 free tee-shirts that read in bold "SELL" before the game against the Rays. These directly targeted John Fisher and his ownership of the team.

