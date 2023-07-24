Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees have received flak on social media after they accompanied Drake to Madison Square Garden. Drake's 'It's All a Blur Tour' made its stop at MSG on Sunday. The Canadian singer made his way to the stage, accompanied by Stanton and Judge by his side.

While a full house crowd at MSG was thrilled by the presence of the Yankees' star duo, fans on Twitter fumed by their appearance at the concert.

The Yankees lost eight of ten matches before sweeping the series against a struggling Kansas City Royals.

Stanton made his appearance at the concert just hours after contributing to his side's victory against the Royals in the final game of the series. Meanwhile, Judge has been out of action since tearing a ligament in his right toe on June 3.

Fans couldn't digest the fact the duo was out enjoying themselves amidst the Yankees' struggles on the field:

CashmanSucks @yank4life15 @TalkinYanks The Yankees are a joke now. This is the highlight of their season and Hal is okay with it.

Jerm @BigBirdJerm @TalkinYanks Views from the bottom of the division

The Sapphire Peagle @SapphirePeagle @TalkinYanks Can’t look at my Stanton cards the same ever again after this. Dude invisible to Drake.

Degenerate George @MiamiDegenerate @TalkinYanks Surprised Giancarlo didn’t sprain his wrist dapping up Drake

Pandemic_already @AlreadyPandemic @TalkinYanks Aaron's walking fine on that toe, and Stanton was walking faster then when he came around third today

Steve Singer @yanksfan299 @TalkinYanks Jeter would have been in the cage working if the team was playing this bad

Erica @doonie8 @TalkinYanks This is the worst season of my life

Aaron Judge nearing a return after New York Yankees series sweep against Kansas City Royals

The New York Yankees lost catcher Jose Trevino to a season-ending wrist injury on Friday. Trevino, who won the Gold Glove Award last season, will undergo surgery after tearing a ligament.

Despite Trevino's absence, the Yankees made it three wins in three against the Royals with an 8-5 victory on Sunday. However, the win came at a cost as slugger Gleyber Torres was pulled out in the seventh inning.

Torres complained of hip stiffness after walloping his 16th home run of the season in the first inning. He is behind only Aaron Judge, who has 19 homers this season.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave an update on the injury to the second baseman, revealing that Torres is feeling better already, with the team still waiting on a report from the trainer. Here's what he said to reporters after the game:

“I just saw him after the game in [the clubhouse], and he said it feels better already,” manager Aaron Boone said. “But I haven’t gotten a trainer’s report on it.”

In another development, Aaron Judge faced live pitching on Sunday for the first time since his tie injury in June, so his return is not far away.

