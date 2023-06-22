Being an MLB umpire is not an easy job. On top of the requisite skill of getting lightning-quick calls exactly right, league officials also have to deal with their fair share of heckling.

Doug Eddings is one of the league's most experienced officials. The New Mexico native has been an MLB umpire since the 1998 season, and has been present for more than a few big moments on the field.

Eddings' record includes big-time postseason matches, in addition to momentous occasions like the final game of Baltimore Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. Over the course of so many years in the league, Eddings has learned how to give it as good as he gets it.

Barstool Sportsbook @BSSportsbook Nationals manager Dave Martinez went to show how low the strike zone is today and immediately got ejected by Doug Eddings Nationals manager Dave Martinez went to show how low the strike zone is today and immediately got ejected by Doug Eddings https://t.co/8uxIhAcWxo

During the first inning of play during a game on June 22 between the Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks, Eddings showed why he is one of the most experienced MLB umpires of the modern day.

After a ball was called against D-Backs starter Tommy Henry, the team's dugout began to heckle Eddings, who stood behind the plate. With so few fans in the lower bowl at Nationals Park in Washington, it was not difficult to hear Eddings' retort.

“Remember, there’s not a lot of fans here and I can hear everything you’re saying.”🗣️Home plate Umpire Doug Eddings heard enough from the D-Backs dugout(Via @BALLYSPORTSAZ “Remember, there’s not a lot of fans here and I can hear everything you’re saying.” 🗣️Home plate Umpire Doug Eddings heard enough from the D-Backs dugout 😆(Via @BALLYSPORTSAZ) https://t.co/RiC0djVvYg

Eddings was quick to remind the Arizona Diamondbacks that, due to the fact that there were not many fans around, he could hear the general musings of discontent from the visiting dugout. After so many years in the business, Eddings had a relatively calm response.

With a record of 45-30, the Diamondbacks continue to lead the NL West, now with a 2.5 game lead over the San Francisco Giants. The team was able to get past their early-game hangup and lead the Nats by a score of 5-1 in the ninth inning.

Doug Eddings shows the best side of being an MLB umpire

The sequence, although trivial, shows the fluidity at play during an MLB game. As an umpire, calming the game down is as much a part of the job as getting strikes called right. For Doug Eddings, he continues to show his adeptness at his chosen career.

