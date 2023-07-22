MLB vlogger calls out GM Brian Cashman as consequences of Josh Donaldson now clear for all to see

When Josh Donaldson came to the New York Yankees in a March 2022 trade, fans of the team had reason to be excited. With the acquisition, the Yankees were acquiring a former AL MVP, and somebody who was expected to supplement the already-strong hitting core of the team.

Donaldson, who had signed a 4-year contract with the Minnesota Twins in 2020, was dealt to the Bronx Bombers alongside infielder Isiah-Kiner Falefa. Heading to Minnesota was infielder Gio Urshela and catcher Gary Sanchez.

Originally, fans believed the move to be a shrewd maneouvre on behalf of the team's GM, Brian Cashman. Donaldson was the hero of Opening Day 2022 after delivering a walk-off RBI single against the Boston Red Sox.

"We talking about Josh Donaldson?" - college football guy

However, things soon started to cool for Josh Donaldson. By the summer months, he was struggling to hit his weight. He finished the 2022 season with a slashline of .222/.308/.374 with 15 home runs and 62 RBIs. These numbers represented the worst figures of Donaldson's 12-year career.

In 2023, the third baseman has seen no improvements to his fortunes. After hitting .142/.225/.434 in 33 games, the 37-year old was diagnosed with a high-grade calf strain, and will be expected to miss the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Gio Urshela, who now plays for the Los Angeles Angels, has been lighting it up. In 62 games this season, the Venezuelan has hit .299/.329/.374. Although he is currently also on the long-term IL, his success at a salary one third as large as Donaldson has made Cashman look less than competent.

ZT🗽 @NY_EvilEmpire If anyone’s curious how Gio Urshela and Josh Donaldson have performed since they were traded for one another: pic.twitter.com/IBnlHvyCwg

"If anyone’s curious how Gio Urshela and Josh Donaldson have performed since they were traded for one another:" - ZT

In a recent video, popular MLB streamer Fuzzy compared the performances of Donaldson on the New York Yankees with that of Gio Urshela. Speaking about Donaldson' career-threatening injury, the streamer could only say, "His career is probably in jeopardy as well...this shows how bad Brian Cashman is."

Josh Donaldson's time to hang them up may have come

Although he hit 41 home runs and 123 RBIs as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays to win the AL MVP Award, that was a very different player. Now, the severity of his injury threatens to close the door on his already-questionnable career. Donaldson had a great career, and will always be remembered for it, but it may be time for him to retire.

