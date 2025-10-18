"MLB wants Jays to win"; "Brutal" - Fans accuse umps of favoring Blue Jays after controversial call in ALCS showdown vs. Mariners

Game 5 of the American League Championship Series between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays had fans incensed after a controversial call from the home plate umpire.With Mariners star Jorge Polanco on the mound, Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman threw a splitter that sank below the strike zone. However, the home plate umpire called it a strike.Fans accused the umpire of favouring the Blue Jays after the controversial strike call.&quot;Excuse the mlb want the Jays to win. Balls are juiced for them.&quot;Steve Bartman's headphones @ImgoodboyTuckerLINKExcuse the mlb want a the jays to win. Balls are juiced for them&quot;Brutal.&quot;big h @HowardNiece1LINKBrutal&quot;Umps have called in favor of the Blue Jays all 4 games. Not saying that’s the reason that the M’s have lost the last two games. Just saying that it’s very frustrating to watch.😭&quot;Live @Live186935LINKUmps have called in favor of the Blue Jays all 4 games. Not saying that’s the reason that the M’s have lost the last two games. Just saying that it’s very frustrating to watch.😭&quot;Horrible. Anyone against the challenge system should just watch every pitch in this series.&quot;MattFromSMM @MattFromSMMLINKHorrible. Anyone against the challenge system should just watch every pitch in this series&quot;That literally changed the entire inning! This is unacceptable. Robo umps can’t get here fast enough.&quot;Slogoat @slogoatLINKThat literally changed the entire inning! This is unacceptable. Robo umps can’t get here fast enoughPolanco, who had worked a 3-2 count in his favor, swung on the next pitch to strike out.