  • "MLB wants Jays to win"; "Brutal" - Fans accuse umps of favoring Blue Jays after controversial call in ALCS showdown vs. Mariners

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 18, 2025 02:37 GMT
Game 5 of the American League Championship Series between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays had fans incensed after a controversial call from the home plate umpire.

With Mariners star Jorge Polanco on the mound, Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman threw a splitter that sank below the strike zone. However, the home plate umpire called it a strike.

Fans accused the umpire of favouring the Blue Jays after the controversial strike call.

"Excuse the mlb want the Jays to win. Balls are juiced for them."
"Brutal."
"Umps have called in favor of the Blue Jays all 4 games. Not saying that’s the reason that the M’s have lost the last two games. Just saying that it’s very frustrating to watch.😭"
"Horrible. Anyone against the challenge system should just watch every pitch in this series."
"That literally changed the entire inning! This is unacceptable. Robo umps can’t get here fast enough."

Polanco, who had worked a 3-2 count in his favor, swung on the next pitch to strike out.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
