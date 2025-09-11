MLB wives react as Carlos Rodon's wife Ashely wraps up Willow gala with heartfelt message and lasting memories

New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and his wife, Ashley, were spotted in attendance at Willow gala event on Tuesday. The annual gala event took place at Delamar Greenwich Harbor Hotel in Connecticut on September 8. The Willow Foundation currently helps 15 families undergoing fertility treatment, and one family is expected to welcome their firstborn.Rodon's wife Ashley shared a series of images on her Instagram account, chronicling the experience alongside her husband. The post features Ashley in a blue maxi dress, Carlos in a tuxedo, and their two kids, William, who donned a blue fairy dress, and Bo, who wore an all-black shirt and shorts.Ashley showed gratitude and captioned the post:&quot;Words can’t fully capture what an incredible night last night was. I’ve spent the entire day packing auction items and reflecting, just trying to take in how many amazing people it took to make it all come together so beautifully. To the sponsors, friends, and family who showed up, supported, and helped in any way, big or small, you have no idea how much it means to us. &quot;When we named this after Willow, we knew it had to be something special, but we never could’ve imagined it becoming this. Carlos and I are overwhelmed with gratitude. We feel so blessed, and we truly cannot thank you all enough. &quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMLB wives reacted with love to their visit, with Yankees ace Gerrit Cole's wife Amy reacting,&quot;🙌👏❤️.&quot;Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman's wife, Reagan, reacted:&quot;💙💙💙💙&quot;Jacquelyn, the wife of former Yankee Todd Frazier, also reacted:&quot;You are so amazing. This is absolutely incredible!&quot;Former Dodger pitcher Nick Ramirez's wife, Tiffany, wrote:&quot;Just the best people 🥹💙&quot;Tampa Bay player Brandon Lowe's wife, Madison, reacted:&quot;So wonderful!! Such an incredible family!! 🫶🏻 🫶🏻🫶🏻&quot;Yankees catcher JC Escarra's wife, Jose, reacted:&quot;Beautiful ❤️&quot;MLB wives reacted to Carlos Rodon's wife Ashely 's post on the social media platform. (Via Instagram)Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley, shared a heartfelt post to celebrate his 2025 seasonOn August 29, Ashley Paddock shared a clip of Carlos celebrating the milestone of three straight wins, highlighting his outing against Boston, where he issued five walks while striking out three in the Yankees' 7-2 victory.&quot;This city, this series…. nostalgia. 🤍,&quot; Paddock said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCarlos has had a dominant 2025 season, posting a 3.11 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP.