"MLB is woke...unlike the UFC" - Podcaster Jon Orlando slams the league for Trevor Bauer's continued exile

Questions about the controversial ex-Dodgers star Trevor Bauer's continued exile from the MLB have been popping up daily. The player and his loyal followers are raising the issue that when nothing is proven against the star, why is he still kept out of Big League action?

Bauer recently shared a clip on his social media of him setting a new LMB record for most strikeouts in a row.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many reacted to this, asking him why he wasn't returning to MLB. One of the fans commented:

"Why aren’t you in the major leagues?!? Seriously wtf. Are you campaigning hard enough? Time for a new agent?" - One fan wrote

Podcaster Jon Orlando replied to this comment and slammed the MLB for ignoring and excluding Bauer from big-league action. The podcaster called the league 'woke' just like all other organizations except the UFC.

"MLB is woke like all the other sports organizations unlike the UFC" - Jon Orlando, Podcaster, Junkeez

Podcaster Jon Orlando backs Trevor Bauer and slams MLB for not calling former Cy Young winner back

This isn't the first time people have questioned MLB's decision to not call back the 2020 Cy Young Winner. There have been other instances where people have slammed the league for keeping him out, especially when there is a pitcher crisis like the league is currently facing.

The ex-Dodgers star wasn't charged with anything amid the sexual assault allegations against him in 2021. He was then handed a 324-game ban by the league in 2022, which historically is MLB's biggest non-lifetime ban. Later, however, it was reduced to 194 games.

Trevor Bauer questions MLB teams' decision to not pursue for him amid ongoing pitching crunch

Trevor Bauer has questioned the MLB teams for not pushing for him amid the pitching crunch that is currently being faced by the whole league so far this season.

"There’s not a single MLB team out there that has 3 starters better than me. Let alone 5. And I’m as cheap or cheaper than any of them since I’m willing to play for the minimum. And even though I have the support of players, coaches, fans, managers, and gms league-wide, every time they go to the owner to sign me they’re told no. Makes you wonder who is telling all the owners not to sign me."

Expand Tweet

Bauer is still hopeful to get an MLB contract sooner or later, but he does believe that in his case, instead of a lack of skills or talents, there's a huge lack of opportunity.

The All-Star pitcher, even though not charged with anything, is still out of the league and is currently playing in the Mexican league. However, a player of his stature would surely be of great help to teams amid the current situation, where many are without their star pitchers due to injuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback