MLB World reacts to Miguel Cabrera's 601st double; ties legend Barry Bonds for 17th all-time

It is not often that a record set by San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds is equaled, but Miguel Cabrera did just that in today's game against the Oakland Athletics when he hit career double number 601. After joining the 3,000 hit club earlier this season, the Detroit Tigers star and future Hall of Famer continues to etch his name into the MLB history books.

We already know that the 11-time All-Star and two-time MVP cares more about team success than personal accolades, so the fact that this double tied the game he is playing in and the historical record is the best of both worlds.

The Detroit Tigers posted the hit to their official Twitter, celebrating both the score of the game and the record-tying effort.

"Miguel Cabrera’s 601st career double ties Barry Bonds for 17th place in MLB history... and ties the game" - @ Detroit Tigers

Miguel Cabrera is one of the most beloved active players in the league and was swarmed with love and support after this achievement.

Miguel Cabrera has been celebrated all season long

While it's fair to say that the illustrious career of the best player in Detroit Tigers history is winding down, he is still a key member of the lineup. Being celebrated for both your actions in the game that is currently being played and for a career of excellence is a very rare thing that we are lucky to witness.

This user, Jacob Schumacher, has declared the legend to be one of the best he has ever seen.

"Best right handed hitter I’ve ever witnessed" - @ Jacob Schmacher

Some kept it simple because so much has already been said about the superstar.

"What class!" - @ Leonaldo Humberto

This user picked up on the trend that Miguel Cabrera just keeps hitting new records, and everybody is happy about that.

"Man gets a new milestone everyday" - @ Nikash Nath

These constant record-setting days have become the norm.

"Miggy doing GOAT things as usual" - @ Caleb

This user thinks he is not done moving up in the record books, and he is probably correct!

"Moving on up" - @ Chansen

It is so great to see a legend of the game get their flowers while they are still playing.

"Insane how he’s still contributing this late into his career. One of the best hitters of all time" - @ Nick Nielsen

The official MLB account even got in on the celebration, with a statement that everybody can agree on.

"If Miguel Cabrera's happy, we're happy! - @ MLB

After a long and storied career, it is great to see the Detroit Tigers legend given the respect he has earned through his 20 years in the league, for both on and off the field achievements.

