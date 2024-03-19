MLB and WWE team up for club-inspired championship belts

The MLB continues to grow its brand and connect with old and new fans across the globe. Their latest venture comes in a partnership with one of the world's most famous and identifiable brands, the WWE.

Together, the WWE and MLB have launched a unique piece of merchandise that fans of all 30 teams can get their hands on. The two global sporting brands have created official wrestling championship belts based on each individual team and their color schemes.

"WWE has released their new MLB Team Championship Belts just in time for the 2024 season." - @PWUnlimited

The belts, which are now available for purchase on MLBShop.com, WWEShop.com, and Fanatics.com, will allow die-hard fans to get their hands on this unique and historic collectible. Although there is no word on how many belts have been created, depending on which club one looks at supplies can be limited.

No matter which team you are looking at, whether it be a smaller market club like the Kansas City Royals or one of the most popular like the New York Yankees, each belt has been customized for that franchise. Currently, the belts retail for $549.99 USD. While this is a considerable price tag, it is something completely unique compared to other collectibles.

MLB's partnership with the WWE is just the latest move by the league to grow the brand on a global scale

For years, the narrative surrounding baseball is that the game has been struggling to connect with fans across the world. Long are the days when superstars such as Barry Bonds and Derek Jeter were global sports icons. That being said, the league has done a better job in recent years, not only with marketing their stars but also growing the brand on an international scale.

"Seoul, the stage is set. Catch the Dodgers and Padres in the #SeoulSeries Wednesday at 6:05 AM ET." - @MLB

Thanks to several international games played by major league baseball, the sport has seen its popularity rise. The latest example of this will take place on Wednesday when the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres square off in Seoul, South Korea.

These international games, as well as the recent partnership with the WWE, are a major step in the right direction for the league as it looks to connect with younger viewers.

