As we approached the 2023 season, one of the major talking points was whether Shohei Ohtani or Aaron Judge would claim their second MVP crown.

Ohtani's 2021 MVP season was considered by many to be the greatest MLB season of all-time. The two-way phenom finished with 46 home runs, 100 RBIs and a .964 OPS. As if that were not enough for MVP consideration, he also finished with nine wins, a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts on the year.

A few months after the Japanese star's increble feat, Aaron Judge followed it up with what is considered the greatest offensive season in modern day baseball. The Yankees slugger went on to break the American League home run record, held by Roger Maris since 1961. He led the league in home runs (62), OBP (.425), slugging (.626), OPS (1.111) and runs (133).

MLB YouTuber Fuzzy described it best in a recent video of his:

"So sad we missed another Judge vs Ohtani race because this year would've been even crazier."

The well known YouTuber was speaking on a recent episode and touched on the rivalry between the two American League stars.

An Aaron Judge toe injury hampered what looked like an MVP caliber season earlier this year.

The Yankees outfielder has already recorded 21 home runs, 44 RBIs and 48 runs. An impressive feat, considering he has only played in 61 of the New York Yankees' 115 games this season.

The 31-year-old currently leads the New York Yankees' roster in home runs, OBP, slugging and OPS.

Shohei Ohtani has recorded 19 more home runs than Aaron Judge this season

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers against the San Francisco Giants in Anaheim

Whether the Yankees star was healthy on not, this season looks to be Ohtani's.

The three-time All-Star in on path for arguably the greatest season in the history of baseball. He currently leads the MLB in home runs (40, tied with Matt Olson), triples (7), slugging (.666) and OPS (1.076). If that is not enough, he also ranks first in batting average against (.185) and fourth in strikeouts (165).

The Los Angeles Angels superstar is currently slashing .306/.410/.666 and has recorded 40 home runs and 83 RBIs.

Sho-time remains the clear favorite for the 2023 MVP award but it would have been interesting if the Yankees captain had a full season under his belt.