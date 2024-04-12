MLBPA cracks down on pop star Bad Bunny's baseball agency Rimas Sports amid bribery allegations

Bad Bunny sits near the top of the pop music and entertainment genre. The 30-year-old from Almirante Sur, Puerto Rico has made a name for himself across the globe for his catchy music. Even though the majority of his music is in Spanish, the singer and actor has found himself as an A-list celebrity.

That being said, like nearly all celebrities, Bad Bunny is not exempt from controversy or scandal. This is allegedly the case when it comes to his sports agency Rimas Sports. According to Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic, the agency is facing a number of allegations, which could lead to "significant punishment."

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Bad Bunny's Rimas Sports agency is facing significant punishment from the MLBPA including at least one revoked license. Complaints involve agents who were not certified and bribing players with large sums of money and other incentives to switch agencies, per @Britt_Ghiroli" - @JomboyMedia

According to the report, Rimas Sports has already had one of its licenses revoked. It remains to be seen what the total overcome will be, however, based on the allegations against the company, it could be in store for some serious backlash.

There have been a number of accusations against Rimas Sports, including the bribery of players with a variety of gifts, including money and cars, in order to leave their current agencies. This is strictly against the rules and regulations for agents involved with the MLBPA.

It is unclear if the Latin pop sensation was directly involved in the scandal or not, however, this is a major blow to the company and its brand. Either way, it is a potentially devastating blow to the agency that represents the likes of Ezequiel Tovar of the Colorado Rockies and Oswald Peraza of the New York Yankees.

Bad Bunny founded Rimas Sports in April 2023

The international pop sensation used his considerable fame and wealth to create Rimas Sports in April 2023, and one year later, its future remains murky. Since its creation, Rimas Sports has begun presenting a number of talented Latin baseball players, some other notable names include hard-hitting New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez and Washington Nationals outfielder Eddie Rosario.

It remains to be seen which players were involved in the alleged bribery to switch agencies, however, many were surprised when the Mets' Francisco Alvarez moved from Scott Boras to Bad Bunny's client list.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.