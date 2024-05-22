"Mom and dad" — Cody Bellinger's better half Chase shares sweet glimpse into romantic date night with Cubs star

Major League Baseball player Cody Bellinger and his wife Chase Carter are one of the most loved celebrity couples. Recently, Chase shared a heartwarming glimpse into their date night on Instagram, which gave fans a peek into their love life.

“Mom and Dad” Chase captioned the Story.

@lilbabycheezus/Instagram

The picture on Chase’s Instagram Story featured a beautifully lit dinner table setting. Four glasses of wine sparkled in the soft light, with Cody Bellinger holding one glass. But the true stars of the photo were the white rose and two small cards placed on the table — a romantic touch that melted hearts.

While Chase didn’t reveal the exact location of their date night, it was clear that they were enjoying a quiet evening together. This isn't the first time Chase has given her followers a peek into their relationship. Last year, she shared a photo of them celebrating Cody’s birthday, with the couple beaming with happiness.

Cody and Chase have never revealed where they met, but they made the news of their dating public back in October 2020 after a match between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays. That was the same year Cody won the championship with the Dodgers. The following year, they had their first daughter, Caiden Carter Bellinger, and they had their second, Cy Carter Bellinger, in April 2023. They eventually got engaged the same year, in June.

These social media glimpses give us a view into strong and supportive relationships. Cody, who is a star player for the Chicago Cubs, faces immense pressure throughout the season. Having a loving and understanding partner like Chase by his side can make all the difference.

The importance of a solid support system for athletes is widely understood. The gruelling schedules, constant travel and pressure to succeed can take a toll on them. However, having someone to cheer them on makes a difference.

Chase was seen cheering for Cody despite Cub’s defeat.

Chase Carter and Mallory Swanson, who is the wife of Dansby Swanson, were spotted cheering on their husbands during the Cubs vs. Pirates game on May 18. The ladies, along with Jameson Taillon's wife and Ian Happ's girlfriend, enjoyed the game despite the Cubs losing to the Pirates 5-4.

@lilbabycheezus/INSTAGRAM

The supportive presence of their significant others is a heartwarming reminder of the strong bonds behind the scenes in Major League Baseball.

