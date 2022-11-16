All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan Bregman rocked the red carpet at the annual CMA Awards on November 9. It came just days after the Houston Astros won their second World Series championship. They were greeted by an estimated one million supporters at the downtown victory parade.

In a sleek black tux, Alex gave off a dashing 007 vibe as he posed for pictures on the red carpet alongside Reagan, who sparkled in a Bronx and Banco gown. The couple recently became parents to a baby boy, Knox Samuel Bregman.

"mom & dad’s night out 🪩✨had the best time at the CMA’s!" – Reagan Bregman

Houston Astros World Series Parade

The Bregmans barely had time to gather their breath before rushing back to Houston and, as Alex notes, to tiny Knox. The following day, Alex spoke with CultureMap at a meet-and-greet event for fans.

"We were rushing through the airport, halting each other up the stairs trying to hold him first," Alex recalled.

More than 600 fans waited in line in the parking lot to see him and get their pictures taken with him.

The 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards were presented on November 9, 2022, at Nashville, Tennessee's Bridgestone Arena.

"CMA’s 2022" – Alex Bregman

Bregman and his wife Reagan met in Houston through a mutual friend. The COVID-19 crisis led the couple to delay their wedding date but they eventually tied the knot in Texas in December 2020.

"Married to my best friend 🤍" – Reagan Bregman

The couple had originally planned to get married in the first quarter of 2020.

Reagan Bregman was initially not drawn towards Alex Bregman

Reagan discussed how she and Alex Bregman first met and how their relationship started. In a 2021 interview with The Knot, she revealed that she initially had little desire to meet Bregman. She talked about how their relationship progressed, saying:

"It was crazy because I didn't want to be [at dinner]. And then we went on a date, three or four days later."

On the career front, Alex Bregman debuted in the MLB in 2016. He won the 2017 World Baseball Classic, making him the youngest player on Team USA when the year began.

He was also named the MLB All-Star Game MVP and led the American League in doubles in 2018. He assisted the Astros in their victory in the 2017 World Series.

