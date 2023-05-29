For the Oakland Athletics, things have gone from bad to worse this season. Now with a record of 10-45, the A's are the worst team in the entire MLB.

Their abysmal record, coupled with record-low attendance and infestations of both stray cats and opossums has led management to purchase a new site in Las Vegas for a probable relocation. The team is expected to move to the desert before 2027.

However, the 2023 season hit new lows after footage emerged of a brawl involving fans outside of the Oakland Athletics' home field, the O.co Coliseum in Oakland.

The brawl, which happened following the A's 10-1 loss to the Houston Astros to seal the series sweep at the hands of a divisional rival, has fans up in arms. Many took to Twitter to share their opinions.

Bill @BuffaloBrett @mlbfights Well, on the upside, that is the most hits the A’s have had in a day all this season. @mlbfights Well, on the upside, that is the most hits the A’s have had in a day all this season.

Caden Powers @CadenPowers4 @mlbfights They gotta find something to do at an A's game @mlbfights They gotta find something to do at an A's game

Most of the comments poked fun at the Oakland Athletics, who many regard as the saddest element of the 2023 season so far. Comments ripping into the team's subpar attendance record drew the most interest.

The Proud Rebel @the_proud_rebel @mlbfights If only the fans had this type of passion to actually go to the games! @mlbfights If only the fans had this type of passion to actually go to the games!

Under owner John Fisher, the 2023 Oakland Athletics are the first team in modern history to lose 45 of their first 55 games. Moreover, the A's rank last or second last in key hitting metrics like runs, hits, and batting average.

Sith Rule @subtleserpeant @mlbfights Hope nobody got arrested, place will be empty rest of the year. @mlbfights Hope nobody got arrested, place will be empty rest of the year.

The team's last World Series win came in 1989 against the San Francisco Giants. After years of stagnation, GM Billy Beane turned the team around in the early 2000s with his employment of advanced statistical analysis. However, the team has not won their division in a full season since 2013, and currently sits 24.5 games behind the league-leading Texas Rangers already.

Although the origins of the melee in Oakland are unclear, the regrettable sight summarizes a very frustrating season in Oakland for fans and players alike.

Oakland Athletics brawl sets another low point for the team

At least with their move, the Oakland Athletics will be able to pivot away from the shame that they have brought upon themselves. The angst and frustration clearly on display in the video of the fight have become common emotions for A's fans.

When the team is failing to get it done on the field, the fanbase becomes restless and opportunities for bedlam become rife. Hopefully, when the move to Vegas is finally completed, the team will be able to leave incidents like this behind them, and focus on being the best organization that they can be for their fans.

