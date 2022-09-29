"Most beautiful bride ever. Thank you for being my rock. I love you" - Former MLB All-Star Jim Edmonds ties the knot with Kortnie O’Connor in a lavish affair in Lake Como, Italy

Jim Edmonds, a former MLB center fielder, tied the knot with Kortnie O’Connor on Sunday, September 25th, in Lake Como, Italy. O’Connor earlier announced that Edmonds had proposed to her in April 2021 after they began dating in January 2020. The couple finally tied the knot in a small and private ceremony in front of 32 guests at the Giardino del Mosaico, a 19th-century villa.

An elated O'Connor had this to say to PEOPLE when asked about her wedding:

"This was truly a dream wedding in a beautiful location surrounded by some of the most important people in our lives," O'Connor told PEOPLE. "It was more than I could have ever imagined."

An equally ecstatic Edmonds had this to add:

"The best part of the wedding is I now get to spend the rest of my life with Kortnie. For the first time in my life, I finally understand true happiness."

The newlyweds then shared glimpses of their romantic wedding on Instagram. “Most beautiful bride ever. Thank you for being my rock. I love you!!!!” the former athlete captioned a photo with his wife on Monday, September 26th.

O’Connor wore a stunning off-shoulder white gown for her special day. The floral lace appliques on her dress were simply breathtaking. Her hair was loose, and she held a bouquet of white flowers. Edmonds, meanwhile, kept it classy in a black tuxedo paired with a white shirt and black bow tie.

The couple exchanged their vows earlier in the evening. The lush white flowers engulfed the stage on which they held hands and exchanged the words, “I do.” The couple enjoyed a romantic boat ride on the lakeside at sunset on an iconic Riva Boat while their guests treated themselves to some food and cocktails at Colonne Terrace.

Will fourth time be the charm for Jim Edmonds

Jim Edmonds was previously married three times. His first wife Lee Ann Horton passed away from cancer in 2015. He has two children with her. He then married Allison Jayne Raski. This marriage lasted from 2008 to 2014. He shares two children with her, too. He then married Meghan King; the pair got married in 2014 and split in 2019. They share two twin boys and one girl.

While things may not have worked out to plan in the past, Jim Edmonds' future does look very bright. His relationship with Kortnie O'Connor has melted many hearts and clearly seems to be on the right path.

