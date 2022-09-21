"Success or failure, I was sticking with my routine" - Most decorated New York Yankees superstar once shared his mantra for discipline that led to a phenomenal MLB career

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter once opened up about his level of discipline as an athlete during his playing days.

In an interview with Harold Reynolds ahead of his Hall of Fame induction in 2021, Jeter discussed his mindset going into games, while staying true to his routine. He said:

"You got to have rules. It teaches you discipline. It's all discipline. You have to have a routine. I had a routine, I had a ritual. I knew what was going to work for me and I was going to stick to it. Good times, bad times, success or failure, I was sticking with my routine."

Jeter was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in September 2021, in the first ceremony in nearly two years. Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller were also honored at the event. Jeter addressed the faithful in Cooperstown, New York, saying:

"There is only one thing in my life that I wanted to be, and that was the shortstop for the New York Yankees. And now, I'm a Yankee forever, and without question you helped me get here today."

The five-time World Series winner called it quits after the 2014 season after 19 years in the MLB. Jeter received 396 out of 397 possible votes (99.75%), the second-highest percentage in MLB history after former New York Yankees teammate Mariano Riviera.

Derek Jeter teases return during Hall of Fame tribute ceremony with the New York Yankees

Derek Jeter hinted at appearing more often at the home of the New York Yankees during a speech at his tribute ceremony last week. He also threw the first pitch ahead of the Yankees' game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Turn 2 Foundation @JeterTurn2 Proud to celebrate @derekjeter 's career & profound impact during Yankee Stadium's Hall of Fame Induction Tribute Night! The donation we received from @yankees will further #Turn2 's mission of inspiring youth to lead healthy lifestyles & achieve their goals. 📸: @yankees Proud to celebrate @derekjeter's career & profound impact during Yankee Stadium's Hall of Fame Induction Tribute Night! The donation we received from @yankees will further #Turn2's mission of inspiring youth to lead healthy lifestyles & achieve their goals. 📸: @yankees https://t.co/iLu0MmMWvs

Jeter spoke about his feelings on returning to the place he called home after nearly two decades. He said:

“I did miss the place. This is home for me. I was here for 20 years, across the street and in this building. So 20 years, playing pretty much every day, this is where I feel most comfortable. Of course I missed Yankee Stadium."

Derek Jeter was enshrined into the Hall of Fame in September 2021.

Jeter is part of the 3,000-hit club and has earned numerous accolades throughout his career. This includes the World Series MVP in 2000, 14 MLB All-Star selections, five Gold Glove awards and five Silver Slugger awards. He is also the Yankees' all-time leader in hits, singles, doubles and stolen bases.

