"Most delusional franchise on the face of this earth" - Fans mock White Sox after prospect George Walkow is labelled as 'left-handed Aaron Judge'

Whenever a good-hitting prospect is taller than the average player, they get compared to Aaron Judge. He's an outlier in the fact that he's abnormally large but doesn't really have any hole in his swing. He can hit any pitch and if he does, they usually leave the yard. To be compared to him or considered the next coming of him is high praise, and that's what Chicago White Sox prospect George Wolkow is getting.

Expand Tweet

Wolkow is very tall and is only 18, so the future is immensely bright. The White Sox minor league hitting coach Nicky Delmonico said he was "the lefty Aaron Judge" in the making. That is high praise, but so many White Sox fans balked at the comparison.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Teams are often obsessed with finding the next anyone. There are scouts trying to find the next Judge, the next Mike Trout, the next Shohei Ohtani, the next Mookie Betts, the next Ronald Acuna Jr. and so on and so forth. Usually, they're not the next anyone and hopefully, they're a good player in their own right.

Some White Sox fans would like Wolkow to develop and not to worry about any lofty projections. Being compared to an MVP and future Hall of Famer can come with pressure, especially for such a young prospect.

Two teams have the next Aaron Judge

Whether or not George Wolkow develops into the next Aaron Judge remains to be seen, but he is a tall prospect that can certainly take some elements of Judge's game. He is also not the only player being compared to Judge right now.

Who is the next Aaron Judge?

The New York Yankees have their own prized prospect that they see as a model of Judge. Spencer Jones, who was highly sought after in the failed Dylan Cease trade talks, is considered a lot like Judge, mostly again due to his height.

Jones had a tremendous spring and will likely be one of the first minor leaguers called up by the Yankees this year. Whether or not he can hit like Judge, and the same is true for Wolkow, remains to be seen.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.