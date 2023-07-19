Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton under fire for being dedicated Taylor Swift fan

Kate Upton, the wife of baseball player Justin Verlander, has recently come under fire for being a huge Taylor Swift fan. The model and actress shared a video of herself, her sister Christie Upton, and her niece at a Taylor Swift concert on social media.

The innocent post drew a barrage of criticism from fans, who went so far as to call Taylor Swift's music "the most pedestrian awful pop garbage on the planet right now."

It is not uncommon for celebrities to face criticism, but the intensity of the reaction to Kate Upton's love for Taylor Swift's music has raised eyebrows. Many fans appear to be venting their displeasure with Taylor's music on Kate, calling her taste and talent into question.

It is important to remember that everyone has the right to their musical tastes, and being a fan of a particular artist should not invite such harsh judgments. Kate Upton's love of Taylor Swift's music is purely personal, and it should not be used to diminish her achievements or detract from her successful career.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's relationship

Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander and supermodel Kate Upton's love story has been one of ups and downs, eventually leading to a beautiful and happy marriage.

The couple first met in 2012 while filming a commercial for MLB 2k12, which sparked rumors about their relationship.

They kept their relationship private until their first public appearance together in January 2013. Soon after, they shocked their fans by announcing their split, with Kate briefly dating "Dancing with the Stars" pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

However, fate had different plans for the couple. Justin and Kate rekindled their love and decided to give their relationship another chance in 2014 while vacationing in the Bahamas.

Their bond grew stronger, culminating in a magical moment in May 2016 when they got engaged. The proposal, which took place against the backdrop of a Met Gala event, demonstrated their love and commitment to one another.

The couple got married in Tuscany, Italy in 2017, just three days after Justin's triumphant victory in the MLB World Series with the Houston Astros. Their joy was heightened in 2018 by the birth of their first child, a daughter named Genevieve.

Justin and Kate have been unwavering in their support for each other's careers and have created a blissful married life together despite the highs and lows.

