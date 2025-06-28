"Most useless right fielder of all time" - Dodgers fans go scorched earth after Teoscar Hernandez's costly mistake against Royals

The Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to five games after the NL West leaders defeated the Kansas City Royals narrowly in the series opener on Friday.

The Dodgers led 3-1 after the top of the second inning, and the team looked like it was heading into the third inning with the two-run lead intact. However, veteran outfielder Teoscar Hernandez misjudged a routine fly ball from Kyle Isbel, allowing the Royals to score a run and make it 3-2.

It proved a costly error for the defending World Series winners as Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. smashed a two-run homer in the next at-bat to give the home team a 4-3 lead.

Dodgers fans vented their frustration after Teoscar Hernandez's crucial error.

"Teoscar Hernandez is one of the most useless right fielders of all time holy shit bro."

"Teo has gotta be having one of the worst defensive seasons I've ever seen from an outfielder."

"Hate to say it but Teoscar Hernández’s defense in right field may not be something that can go unaddressed the rest of the year."

"We’re going to need to start a conversation about Teoscar Hernandez in right field because oh my god," wrote a fan.

"It would be really cool if Teoscar Hernandez would stop this “horrific outfielder” bit. The joke was funny. It’s time to lock in," wrote another fan.

"Another botched play by Teoscar Hernandez in right field…that is clearly his ball and he jogged to it," alleged a fan.

To Teoscar Hernandez's relief, the Dodgers tied the game after Shohei Ohtani's RBI triple in the fifth inning. The comeback was completed in the same inning after Mookie Betts' go-ahead RBI single as the Dodgers held on for a 5-4 win.

Teoscar Hernandez makes Home Run Derby decision

Teoscar Hernandez walked into free agency after this career year with the Dodgers last season. The NL West team re-signed the veteran outfielder in the offseason, but Hernandez has been inconsistent at the plate with injuries hampering his form.

The All-Star outfielder said he won't be participating in the Home Run Derby next month to protect his body. He said to AM 570 L.A. Sports:

“I was considering it at the beginning, but not right now. Because last year, when I finished the Home Run Derby, I was a little tired, tight. My body was a little tired, and with the injury that I had with my groin this year, I don’t want to put anything at risk.”

Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz also passed the opportunity for this year's event at Truist Park with Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. and Seattle Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh the only confirmed participants so far.

