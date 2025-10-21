  • home icon
  "Motivate your way off this team" - Fans roast Dodgers' Michael Conforto for comments after postseason roster snub

“Motivate your way off this team” - Fans roast Dodgers’ Michael Conforto for comments after postseason roster snub

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 21, 2025 07:05 GMT
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
- Source: Imagn

The LA Dodgers couldn't find a place for veteran outfielder Michael Conforto on their 2025 postseason roster. Conforto signed a one-year, $17 million deal with the Dodgers ahead of the 2025 season.

This comes after the veteran posted one of the poorest seasons of his career. He could only slash .199/.305/.333, with just 12 home runs and 36 RBIs over 138 games. The veteran said he's taking the postseason snub as motivation to work on his game and be ready of called upon as injury replacement.

However, fans used this opportunity to roast the veteran following his poor season.

"Motivate your way off this team 🙏🏽" one fan wrote.
"Think about what it was like for all the fans watching him hit .180 for six months," another added.
"I'll be happy when he's off the team roster for good. I'd be surprised if one of De Paula, Hope or George aren't on the big league roster or at least had a few games call-up by the end of next season. Pretty sure each of these high-A players could have out hit & out played," one fan said.
Some fans also pointed to his lucrative contract to roast Conforto.

"Damn, I thought getting paid $17m a year would be good motivation" one fan wrote.
"i’d be motivated too if I scammed 17m to be ass and have that ass warming the bench" one fan added.
"Batting average all year under the Mendoza line for $17million, should be criminal," one fan commented.
Michael Conforto keeping himself ready for potential postseason roster call

The Dodgers are once again going the distance this postseason, entering their second straight World Series, but they are riding light when it comes to outfield. Kike Hernandez, Andy Pages and Teoscar Hernandez are the notable outfielders with Alex Call providing depth as a true outfielder. Tommy Edman and Hyeseong Kim can also play outfielder if necessary.

While the possibility of making the World Series roster is slim but if something is dealing with an injury, Michael Conforto stand a chance to be part of the active roster atleast. Due to that, he's motivated to keep himself ready as you never a known when an opportunity comes knocking.

“I am just trying to enjoy this experience and soak it all in and trying to stay ready if they need me in this series or the next one," Conforto said. "But definitely not being on the roster is motivating, so I have some things I have to work on and go into the offseason and take care of those things and we’ll see what happens.”

It remains to be seen if he features in the World Series roster of the Dodgers.

