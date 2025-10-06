 “My addiction changed my life” - MLB legend CC Sabathia opens up on decade-long journey to sobriety after 2015 nightmare

New York Yankees legend CC Sabathia has been quite vocal about his path to sobriety. The Hall of Fame pitcher recently announced a major milestone in his fight against addiction. On his X account, CC Sabathia announced that he is ten years sober. He wrote about how alcohol became a toxic companion and his efforts to lose it that began in October 2015. &quot;I would’ve never imagined being here today after hitting rock bottom checking into rehab the night before the 2015 postseason. Early in my career, alcohol was a coping mechanism after losing my dad and navigating life’s ups and downs. Having the courage to tell somebody about my addiction changed my life. &quot;My thoughts go out to anyone facing their own journey. Just know you’re not alone and asking for help makes all the difference. Thank you to everyone who supported me along the way.&quot;The New York Yankees had finished the 2015 season with an 87-75 record, with CC Sabathia a leading figure in the New York rotation. They had qualified for the American League Wild Card Game against the Houston Astros. Just before the game, Sabathia had made himself unavailable, announcing that he was checking into rehabilitation. Sabathia had disclosed that just the weekend prior to the conclusion of the regular season, he was binge drinking at his home in Baltimore, where the Yankees were playing for a road series. His addiction had reached its peak when the left-hander took to alcohol inside the clubhouse during a game that was delayed due to rain.Like the champion pitcher that he was on the pitch, the 45-year-old was able to battle through it. His resurgence in the late years of his career solidified his place as a future Hall of Famer, being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this year, in his very first ballot.CC Sabathia dishes former Yankee's suggestionThe Yankees superfan group, Bleacher Creatures, usually take sections 37 and 39 in the right field bleachers at the Yankee Stadium. Former Yankee Clint Frazier, who, after leaving the club, was highly critical about the team in public, suggested that he join the group for Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.That caught the ire of CC Sabathia, who commented on an Instagram post on Saturday, by the account 'The Yankees Report', calling Frazier a clown. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSabathia, in the past, had also expressed his anger at Frazier's comments that targeted the Yankees organization and their use of data analytics.