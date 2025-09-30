“My baby is warming up” - Luis Severino’s wife Rosmaly pens powerful emotional message as Athletics bow out of playoffs, pitcher eyes 2026

Luis Severino would have certainly wished for a better season after signing a record contract in the Athletics' franchise history. In the first of the three-year $67 million contract, the A's pitcher finished with an 8-11, 4.54 in 29 starts for the club.Choosing not to leave a moment to get better after the grueling season, the Dominican was seen practicing his pitches. The first of the stories shared by his wife, Rosmaly, consisted an inspirational quote signalling her partner's mindset in resetting for the offseason. &quot;When you want to be successful, you don't settle for anything. You simply work to get better,&quot; Rosmaly wrote.She posted more clips of Luis Severino hustling in a batting cage.&quot;My baby is warming up,&quot; she wrote.Luis Severino's wife Rosmaly's Instagram stories featuring his practice sessions (Source: Instagram @rosmaly_frechel)Severino was signed by the A's in the offseason to not just improve their pitching but also to signal a change in direction. The A's showed that they were ready to invest in players and improve their roster before they move to Las Vegas as a permanent home.For Seveirno, pitching at the A's temporary home stadium, Sutter Health Park, however, proved to hurt his statistics. In 15 starts at home, Severino pitched 2-9 with a 6.01 ERA. His only two wins came in a July 29 effort against the Seattle Mariners and in the final regular season start against the Houston Astros. The 33-year-old also posted a reel on his Instagram page recapping his entire season. The highlight package showcased the best whiffs induced by Severino, alongwith ground plays he made to first base and ended with the standing ovation he got from the home crowd at the end of the Astros game last week.&quot;Thank you A's Fans. See you in 2026,&quot; Severino wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLuis Severino and wife Rosmaly enjoy leisure outingAs a veteran in the major leagues, Luis Severino knows how to balance his playing career and family time. The pitcher, along with his wife, and their friend, Sofa, wife of former A's pitcher Noah Murdock, enjoyed an outing at the mall. Sofa posted a picture of Luis and Rosmaly pouting in delight on an escalator.Instagram stories of Rosmaly, Sofa and Luis on their outing (Source: Instagram @rosmaly_frechel @sofa17)Luis and Rosmaly have been married since 2019. They share two children, Abigail, who was born in 2015 and Luis Jr., born in 2021. Rosmaly is also mother to Chanel, a daughter from her previous marriage. Alongside helping him navigate his MLB career, Rosmaly is also the CEO of the Luis Severino Foundation.