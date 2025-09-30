  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “My baby is warming up” - Luis Severino’s wife Rosmaly pens powerful emotional message as Athletics bow out of playoffs, pitcher eyes 2026

“My baby is warming up” - Luis Severino’s wife Rosmaly pens powerful emotional message as Athletics bow out of playoffs, pitcher eyes 2026

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Sep 30, 2025 08:10 GMT
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts - Source: Imagn
Luis Severino finished his first season with the A's (Source: Imagn)

Luis Severino would have certainly wished for a better season after signing a record contract in the Athletics' franchise history. In the first of the three-year $67 million contract, the A's pitcher finished with an 8-11, 4.54 in 29 starts for the club.

Ad

Choosing not to leave a moment to get better after the grueling season, the Dominican was seen practicing his pitches. The first of the stories shared by his wife, Rosmaly, consisted an inspirational quote signalling her partner's mindset in resetting for the offseason.

"When you want to be successful, you don't settle for anything. You simply work to get better," Rosmaly wrote.

She posted more clips of Luis Severino hustling in a batting cage.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"My baby is warming up," she wrote.
Luis Severino&#039;s wife Rosmaly&#039;s Instagram stories featuring his practice sessions (Source: Instagram @rosmaly_frechel)
Luis Severino's wife Rosmaly's Instagram stories featuring his practice sessions (Source: Instagram @rosmaly_frechel)

Severino was signed by the A's in the offseason to not just improve their pitching but also to signal a change in direction. The A's showed that they were ready to invest in players and improve their roster before they move to Las Vegas as a permanent home.

Ad

For Seveirno, pitching at the A's temporary home stadium, Sutter Health Park, however, proved to hurt his statistics. In 15 starts at home, Severino pitched 2-9 with a 6.01 ERA. His only two wins came in a July 29 effort against the Seattle Mariners and in the final regular season start against the Houston Astros.

The 33-year-old also posted a reel on his Instagram page recapping his entire season. The highlight package showcased the best whiffs induced by Severino, alongwith ground plays he made to first base and ended with the standing ovation he got from the home crowd at the end of the Astros game last week.

Ad
"Thank you A's Fans. See you in 2026," Severino wrote.
Ad

Luis Severino and wife Rosmaly enjoy leisure outing

As a veteran in the major leagues, Luis Severino knows how to balance his playing career and family time. The pitcher, along with his wife, and their friend, Sofa, wife of former A's pitcher Noah Murdock, enjoyed an outing at the mall. Sofa posted a picture of Luis and Rosmaly pouting in delight on an escalator.

Ad
Instagram stories of Rosmaly, Sofa and Luis on their outing (Source: Instagram @rosmaly_frechel @sofa17)
Instagram stories of Rosmaly, Sofa and Luis on their outing (Source: Instagram @rosmaly_frechel @sofa17)

Luis and Rosmaly have been married since 2019. They share two children, Abigail, who was born in 2015 and Luis Jr., born in 2021. Rosmaly is also mother to Chanel, a daughter from her previous marriage. Alongside helping him navigate his MLB career, Rosmaly is also the CEO of the Luis Severino Foundation.

About the author
R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by R. Nikhil Parshy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications