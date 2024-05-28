"My baseball baby" - Cody Bellinger's wife Chase shares adorable image of daughter enjoying ice cream at Cubs game

Cody Bellinger's wife and daughters were at American Family Field on Monday to witness their father/husband and the Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Cody and Chase Carter tied the knot in December 2023 and are parents to two daughters: Caiden (November 2021) and Cy (April 2023).

Carter shared glimpses from their time at the ballpark, where Caiden and Cy were seen licking their ice creams and cheering their father.

"My baseball baby," Chase wrote in her story. "Cy Cy had ice cream too dw."

Chase's Instagram story

As far as the game is concerned, Cody Bellinger's Cubs were thrashed 5-1 on the road. Bellinger had two hits in his four plate appearances. Justin Steele pitched seven scoreless innings but the Cubs' bullpen loosened the stranglehold resulting in the Brewers having a five-run innings in the eighth, courtesy of Willy Adames' three-run home run.

Cody Bellinger takes pride in being a girl dad

Chase Carter and Cody Bellinger became parents for the first time after welcoming daughter Caiden on Nov. 27, 2021. The duo shared the news on social media:

"Caiden Carter Bellinger🕊🧡 Welcome to this world my baby, I love you more than I could ever explain," Chase wrote in the caption.

Before Caiden was born, Bellinger was already excited to welcome his first child as a girl.

“I've heard nothing but good things about having a little girl, especially with being the father of the girl,” Bellinger said. “Everyone tells me there's no love like it. 'Daddy's little girl' is a real thing so I'm super excited." [Via People].

And as fate would have it, the Bellinger family saw another arrival of a daughter in Cy who was born on April 28, 2023.

As per their social media activities, the couple enjoy their offseason to the fullest. Last offseason, Cody Bellinger and Chase were joined by his old pals from his former team, the LA Dodgers. Chris Taylor and Will Smith along with their partners joined the Bellinger couple for a resort stay in Napa, California.

On the baseball front, after the heightened offseason drama, Bellinger returned to play for the Cubs on a three-year, $80 million contract.

