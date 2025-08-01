"My beautiful love" - Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pens a heartwarming message on his daughter's 8th birthday

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., first baseman for the Toronto Blue Jays, wished his daughter Vlaimel a happy birthday. The MLB star's daughter turned 8 on Aug. 1.Guerrero Jr. posted a story on his official Instagram. In one photo, Vlaimel, born in 2017, is smiling brightly and wears round glasses. Vlaimel is beaming with joy in a close-up selfie showing one missing tooth.He wrote in Spanish, and here is the English-translated caption:&quot;Happy birthday, my beautiful love. May Father God continue blessing you. I love you very much.&quot;Vladimir Guerrero Jr.shared his daughter photo.(via Instagram)The heartfelt message highlighted the loving bond the father and daughter share.In another image, Vlaimel wore a lime-yellow frock with ruffled sleeves and round glasses while standing next to a tree. She wore hoop earrings, a gold bracelet and a triangular pendant necklace.Vladimir Guerrero Jr.shared his daughter's 8th birthday photo. (via Instagram)In another photo, the daughter of Guerrero Jr. was posing in the same dress. She was sitting in the garden and proudly holding up eight fingers.Vladimir Guerrero Jr.shared his daughter's 8th birthday photo. (via Instagram)Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife also wished her daughter a Happy Birthday.On Aug. 1, Nathalie, the wife of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., also shared a reel on Instagram. She wrote a caption in Spanish, and here is the English translation:&quot;My 8-year-old girl 🤗😍 Happy birthday, my love 💛🎉🎂&quot; On the reel, there are many photos from her birthday shoot, in which Vlaimel was posing in the garden. She added a song to her reel titled &quot;Pretty Little Baby.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLast year, Nathalie also shared a reel of her journey from a newborn to a seven-year-old with a heartfelt message:Happy birthday, my beautiful fat (gorda)💗. I am grateful to God for sending me a girl like you, who surprises me every day with how smart and loving you are. ❤️ I ask you to always give wisdom to your daddy and me to always guide you on a good path in this world, which is getting crazier every day... I love you so much, my daughter.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, on July 30, the Blue Jays played against the Orioles. The Toronto Blue Jays pulled off a 9-8 comeback win, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a walk.