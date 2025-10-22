"My fat handsome, I love you" - Ketel Marte's wife Elisa pens sweet note to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after Blue Jays' ALCS triumph

Arizona Diamondbacks player Ketel Marte’s wife, Elisa, dropped a heartfelt note for his cousin, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., following his outstanding performance in ALCS Game 7 against the Seattle Mariners. The Blue Jay defeated the Mariners 4-3, as Guerrero Jr. went 4-for-4, hit a homer and earned the American League Championship Series MVP honors.Elisa shared an Instagram story on Tuesday, featuring Guerrero Jr. joyfully holding up a trophy. He wore a “CHAMPIONS” t-shirt celebrating the Blue Jays’ ALCS victory. She wrote a caption, in Spanish, with English translation:“Congratulations, my handsome fatty, I love you — you deserve this and so much more, @vladdyjr27.”Also, Elisa wrote a deeply grateful message in Spanish with English translation:“All my life I’ve been taught and told about God; God is the only one I know and believe in with all my heart. But there are days when my Lord surprises me even more; yesterday was something wonderful, it was so beautiful to feel His presence. &quot;In the middle of that game, especially in the sixth inning, I felt desperate because I knew how much my fatty wanted this victory; but suddenly, I decided to put everything in God’s hands, to enter communion, and truly give everything to Him. It was such a beautiful peace that I immediately felt — it was incredible.”Elisa continued,“Today, more than ever, I understand this: faith is the certainty of what is hoped for and the conviction of what is not seen. To know, feel, and experience God is the most beautiful thing that can happen in our lives. I’m so grateful to my grandmother for having spoken to me about my Heavenly Father from the very beginning.”Ketel Marte's wife, Elisa, shared a story. (elisa_guerrero09/Instagram)This beautiful message highlights the strong bond between Elisa and Vlady.&quot;You are an amazing man and a loving husband&quot;: Ketel Marte's wife, Elisa Guerrero, pens an emotional birthday tribute.Ketel Marte's wife, Elisa, shared a clip of Marte’s various photos in a video with his kids in an Instagram post last week.”Happy birthday, my love 💙🎉 Today I celebrate your life, your strength, and all that you are,&quot; Elisa captioned the post. &quot;You are an amazing man and a loving husband. Every day with you is a blessing, and I thank God for you.'Wishing you a new year filled with health, love, success, and happy moments. Never forget how much I love you and how proud I am of you. May all your dreams continue to take shape, and may life reward you with all the good you deserve.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMarte and Elisa started dating in 2014 and have been together since then. They have two sons: Keyden, born in 2015, and Kadmaiel, born in 2021.On the mound, Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte posted a .283 batting average, 28 homers and 72 RBIs so far in the 2025 season.