"My feelings don't really matter" - Giancarlo Stanton reflects on frustrating injury, updates timeline on possible Yankees return

The New York Yankees received a significant blow to their top-heavy roster after star slugger Giancarlo Stanton suffered a hamstring injury. The five-time All-Star was placed on the 10-day injured list before Sunday's series finale against the Atlanta Braves.

Giancarlo Stanton has enjoyed a decent start to the season and has been assisting Aaron Judge and Juan Soto with his output from the plate. However, his latest setback at a time when the Yankees are going through an indifferent run could be a big loss for the Bronx Bombers.

The Yankees suffered a second consecutive series defeat as the AL East leaders faltered in the series finale on Sunday. Following his team's 3-1 loss, Stanton reflected on his frustration after his latest injury concern.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My feelings don't really matter in this time, it's gonna be about four weeks and I gotta do what I can to get there."

Expand Tweet

The 34-year-old missed 43 games for the Yankees last season due to a hamstring injury. Although his latest hamstring issue isn't as grave as last year, this is the veteran slugger's eight IL sting in the past six seasons.

Aaron Boone hints at plan to cope with Giancarlo Stanton's abence

Giancarlo Stanton underwent a massive physical transformation in the offseason after criticism of his lack of hustle between the bases. His transformation paid dividends as the five-time All-Star had slashed (before his injury) .246/.302/.492 with 18 home runs and 45 RBIs in one of his best starts to an MLB season.

Yankees ace Marcus Stroman, who has made a strong start to the season as well, acknowledged the role that the veteran slugger has played this season.

“He's been having an incredible year,” Stroman said. “He's been very consistent. I think he's been timely; he's been clutch. He's been one of those huge bats for us. We're hoping he's OK, hoping it's not too serious and hoping we can have him back soon.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone suggested using captain Aaron Judge as a designated hitter to fill in for the injured Stanton. Judge played that role on Sunday with Trent Grisham occupying centerfield.

“I’ll cycle some guys through that [DH] spot a little bit more,” Boone said. “Probably a little uptick for Aaron in that spot.”

Yankees rookie Jasson Domínguez, who shined in a handful of plate appearances at the end of last season, would've been an ideal replacement for Giancarlo Stanton in the lineup. But the No. 1 prospect suffered an oblique injury earlier this month and is expected to be back in action in about eight weeks.