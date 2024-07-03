“My fellas and I would like 5 tickets to the toilet row seats, please” - Fans react as minor league team installs row of toilet seats to stadium

A minor league team has caught the eyes of baseball fans across the globe after installing a row of toilet seats in their stadium. The Lake County Captains, a minor league affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, have potentially changed the baseball-watching experience for fans across the nation.

It remains to be seen if more teams will incorporate the section of toilet seats in their stadium, however, given the attention that the Lake County Captains have garnered, it may not be the worst option. The Captains, who play out of Eastlake, Ohio, are a High-A Midwest League club.

According to the club's official website, the Roto-Rooter Toilet Row retails for $25 per ticket and is located between the press box and the lower bowl section. Given the uniqueness of the toilet seats and the affordable cost, it's unsurprising that fans are hoping to get their hands on some tickets.

“My fellas and I would like 5 tickets to the toilet row seats, please” - One fan shared on social media

"But look at the extra room you get. I'm down" - Another fan posted

"Perfect evolution for baseball" - One more shared

Although some fans are excited by the gimmick, others have naturally made jokes about the promotional seats. Many of these fans have pointed out the fact that those who are in the toilet seats will likely have their legs fall asleep early in the game.

"They’re legs will go numb after 30 minutes" - One more fan added

"That’s the strangest thing I’ve seen all week lol" - Another fan shared

Not everyone believes that the minor league toilet seats are a good idea

Even though the Cleveland Guardians minor league squad installed the unique row of seating, not everyone has gotten on board with the stadium quirk. Some fans believe that the section is a waste of time and money, while others think the entire idea is ridiculous.

"What’s !? Why toilet seats to their ballpark" - A fan shared on social media

"But why… its not even a good advertising stunt" - One more added

It must be mentioned that the toilets are non-functional, however, some oblivious fans have posted about their concerns regarding people using the toilets in public. It remains to be seen how long the chairs will remain at the Lake County stadium, however, in the meantime, fans will have a chance to sit on the porcelain throne while enjoying the game.

