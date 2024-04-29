"My heart stopped for a second thinking he was hurt" - Yankees fans react as team places Alex Verdugo on paternity list ahead of clash against Orioles

Alex Verdugo went on the paternity list ahead of the New York Yankees' upcoming series. With how the injuries have undone entire seasons (and threaten again to do so in 2024), fans saw that the star left fielder was on a list of some kind and began to immediately fear the worst.

Expand Tweet

Fortunately, there is no injury to the red-hot slugger. His partner is expecting a child soon, so he's leaving the team to go be present for that. It should ultimately not be a very lengthy absence.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nevertheless, after a momentary panic, fans had their say about the outfielder's milestone.

Expand Tweet

"Saw Verdugo’s name here and damn near had a heart attack," another said.

"I ALMOST CRIED," a fan shrieked.

Most fans were disappointed that the absence does come before a major series with the Baltimore Orioles, but are happy for the outfielder's growing family nonetheless.

Expand Tweet

"CONGRATS TO THE DUGIE FAM," another cheered.

"Good for Dougie but oh no for us," one said.

Verdugo played his way into the cleanup spot in the lineup, hitting well once he got there. This is a tough loss for the Yankees who lead Baltimore by two games presently, but the good news is that he won't be away for an extended period.

Alex Verdugo was one of New York's best hitters

Alex Verdugo was really rounding into form before landing on the paternity list. The New York Yankees outfielder started a bit sluggish but was truly hitting the ball well recently. He played his way up in the lineup. Previously, he was the seventh hitter before moving to cleanup.

Alex Verdugo will miss the upcoming series

His 134 wRC+ ranks second on the team to just Juan Soto. His 0.8 fWAR so far is tied for third with Aaron Judge. Verdugo has heated up offensively, but his glove has been good all year with three defensive runs saved already.

With a tough matchup on deck with the AL East favorites, it's an unfortunate time to lose a premier outfielder and a quality hitter, but the Yankees will have to try and work around the hole.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback