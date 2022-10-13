"My husband was partying with younger women, including several of our babysitters" - When Meghan King revealed hush-hush details about her ex-husband and MLB star Jim Edmonds following their separation in 2019

Meghan King took to her blog on October 29th, 2019, to call out her then-husband, Jim Edmonds, for cheating on her with their children’s nanny.

"RHOC Alum Meghan King Edmonds Is Finally Revealing The Real Reason Jim Edmonds Cheated On Her During Their Marriage As She Also Confirms She’s “Still Blocked” By “Toxic” Vicki Gunvalson, Plus She Reveals If She Believes Kelly Dodd Is Racist And Slams Jen Shah #MeghanKingEdmonds #RHOC Link in Bio! @bravohousewives," - bravohousewives, Instagram

The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star tore through her ex-husband’s “innapropriate, immature, and downright odd” behavior, while also sharing her side of the story in a new candid post on her blog, entitled “Broken”.

“Out of respect for my children and my family, I find it unnecessary to go into all the gritty details. What I will say is that, in the wake of the sexting situation, my husband was drinking and partying with much younger women, including several of our babysitters, and I found this galavanting inappropriate, immature, and downright odd,” she wrote.

Jim also lied about his whereabouts and was "deleting entire text conversations on his phone with several of these young women."

E! News @enews Meghan King Edmonds' Divorce Escalates as She Calls Jim Edmonds ''Controlling'' and ''Manipulative'' eonli.ne/2PN4JGI Meghan King Edmonds' Divorce Escalates as She Calls Jim Edmonds ''Controlling'' and ''Manipulative'' eonli.ne/2PN4JGI

“And when I learned of a particular outing with a babysitter, this time, to a hockey game, that Jim repeatedly lied about, I asked him to include me on all future texts with this sitter but he said, ‘No.’ Another major red flag,” she concluded.

Reports of their divorce started to surface the following weekend. Tabloids wrote that the former MLB player had filed for divorce from the former Real Housewives of Orange County star after five years of marriage. The former pair share a daughter, Aspen, and twin boys, Hart and Hayes, together.

"#RHOC stars Meghan King Edmonds & Jim Edmonds are getting DIVORCED" - Christopher Rogers, Twitter

Jim Edmonds and nanny deny Meghan King's allegations

The couple eventually split up for good in November 2019, and later finalized their divorce in May 2021. Since their split, the couple have since moved on.

King married lawyer Cuffe Biden Owens in October 2021. Cuffe is the son of Valerie Biden Owens and the nephew of Joe Biden. They separated in December 2021 and the marriage was annulled in July 2022.

Fox News @FoxNews



foxnews.com/entertainment/… Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Biden Owens, Meghan King split after 2 months of marriage: report Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Biden Owens, Meghan King split after 2 months of marriage: reportfoxnews.com/entertainment/…

Jim, too, tied the knot with Kortnie O’Connor on September 25th, 2020, in Lake Como, Italy. Surprisingly, he did not invite his kids with Meghan.

"My most beautiful bride ever. Thank you for for being my rock. I love you!!!!!" - Jim Edmonds

However, the 38-year-old did find it “interesting that he had a nanny there, but none of his seven children.”

“There was [sic] no kids to nanny at the wedding!” she joked while talking about the “small” gathering in Lake Como, Italy last month.

Poll : 0 votes