"My jaw is on the floor" - Willy Adames' girlfriend Kristin Della Rovere gushes over Erik Miller's fiancée Katie Glavinovich's stunning look

By Safeer M S
Modified Oct 13, 2025 20:02 GMT
Willy Adames
Willy Adames' girlfriend Kristin Della Rovere gushes over Erik Miller's fiancée Katie Glavinovich's stunning look [Image Source: Instagram/kristin.della, katieglavinovich]

San Francisco Giants Pitcher Erik Miller popped the big question to Katie Glavinovich in December, 2024. Wedding bells are on the horizon for the couple as Katie celebrated her bridal shower last month.

Recently, Glavinovich was at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol. On Monday, she shared a three-snap post on her Instagram from the location, catching the attention of Willy Adames's girlfriend, Kristin Della Rovere.

All three snaps showed Glavinovich in a long, dark, strapless maxi dress with a sheer, patterned texture that appears to be crochet or knit. In the cover image of the carousel, Miller's fiancée faced away from the camera, turning her head to look back over her shoulder.

"Phone on dnd," she captioned the post.
The second photo captured a similar pose, but this time with her eyes closed. In the final snap, Katie was photographed from behind, gazing out at a scenic view before glancing back once more over her shoulder.

Among the many who commented on the post was Adame's girlfriend, Kristin, an Italian-Canadian ice hockey player.

"My jaw is on the floor 😍," Kristin commented.
Kristin Della Rovere&#039;s comment [Image Source: Instagram/katieglavinovich]
Born on November 30, 2000, in Caledon, Ontario, Kristin played college hockey at Harvard University, where she served as team captain. She was drafted by Ottawa for the inaugural PWHL season, but signed with the Bolzano Eagles in Italy to represent Italy in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Erik Miller's fiancée Katie Glavinovich bridal shower snaps

In mid-September, the wives and girlfriends of several Giants sluggers joined hands to give a bridal shower to Erik Miller's fiancée, Katie Glavinovich. On September 14, Katie shared a multi-snap post on Instagram from the occasion.

In the cover image of the carousel, Katie posed confidently in a long, form-fitting white dress. The dress had a corset-style bodice with a sweetheart neckline and a full skirt.

"The cutest bridal shower 🤍 !! So thankful for my Giants girls 🥂," she captioned the post.

In the second image of the post, Katie posed with Ivonelis, the wife of Wimer Flores, and Carolina Lopez, the spouse of Heliot Ramos. In the next picture, Katie posed with Cierra Terrant, the girlfriend of Landon Roupp. Subsequent snaps highlighted the bridal shower cake and decorations from the event.

Safeer M S

