"My journeywomen" - Cole Tucker melts hearts with sweet reaction to wife Vanessa Hudgens' adorable moment with furry companion

LA Angels utility man Cole Tucker found new life since marrying actress and model Vanessa Hudgens in December. He made a startling comeback to the big leagues with the Halos after spending years on the MiLB teams of different ballclubs.

The couple is now gearing up to embrace parenthood after Vanessa announced her pregnancy by revealing her baby bump for the first time while hosting the Oscars Red Carpet in March 2024.

Cole Tucker is actively taking care of Vanessa Hudgens as she edges closer to her due date. Vanessa posted a heartfelt image of her and her pet dog, Darla, with the caption:

"My Sweet cuddly girl"

Tucker replied to the post by commenting:

"My journeywomen"

Take a look at Hudgens' adorable Instagram post with her furry friend here:

Vanessa's pet dog, Darla, is a delightful toy-poodle mix. She had Darla as her pet when she was dating actor Austin Butler.

Hudgens and Tucker started dating soon after she split up with Butler, and the couple's relationship blossomed. The duo got engaged at the Eiffel Tower in Paris in February 2023 and set a wedding date for December the same year.

The couple exchanged vows in a picturesque location inside the Mayan Jungles in Mexico in December 2023. Jay Shetty, a famous British lifestyle coach, officiated their wedding. Reflecting on her wedding in an exclusive interview with Vogue Magazine, Vanessa Hudgens said:

"I am so grateful that we got to have a private wedding, and it helped that I took everyone's phones away. Talking about it right now, I'm getting teary-eyed. I couldn't have dreamt it to be any better. I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations."

Vanessa Hudgens has been actively supporting Cole Tucker's endeavors in the big leagues this season. She has been present for most of his home games for the LA Angels inside Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

Vanessa Hudgens praised Cole Tucker's versatility in the MLB

Cole Tucker took to the mound agaisnt the Seattle Mariners on June 1, 2024 in an attempt to throw a scoreless inning.

Angels manager Ron Washington asked Tucker to throw the last inning of the game, and Tucket delivered hansomely, giving up no runs in the sole inning pitched.

Vanessa Hudgens shared an Instagram story celebrating Cole's versatility in the game, as the caption read:

“I mean find urself a man who does it all.”

Screenshot from V. Hudgens' story on Instagram

Cole Tucker is trying to find rythym with the bat for the Halos in the MLB this season.

