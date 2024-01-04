"My mother has seen me as a way for her to make profits" - Minor breaks silence in Wander Franco's case for first time

The 15-year-old minor Wander Franco allegedly had a relationship with opened up to the assigned psychologist about how her mother used her for profit over the course of the relationship.

The Tampa Bay Rays short was accused of having sexual relations with the minor earlier in the year, and now both the MLB star and the girl's mother are in custody in the Dominican Republic over accusations of commercial exploitation and money laundering.

While Franco was having the best season of his young career in the MLB, it was cut short due to the allegations, ending his season prematurely. The case is now in the final stages, with a ruling expected on Friday morning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The girl, who was 14 when the alleged relationship started, spoke to a psychologist assigned to her. She said that her mother used her for financial profit, not just by consenting to the relationship with an adult but also by encouraging it.

The prosecutor found evidence of multiple payments made by Franco to the girl's mother, and the Public Ministry in the Dominican Republic is expected to detain both of them until the verdict.

"My mother has seen me as a way for her to make profits with both her partners and mine and it is something that I really dislike," the girl said.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Prosecutors accuse Wander Franco of commercial sexual exploitation

The case of Tampa Bay Rays star Wander Franco allegedly having a relationship with a 15-year-old girl has taken a severe turn. Along with the initial allegations of having a sexual relationship with a minor, Dominican prosecutors on Wednesday accused the MLB star and the minor's mother of commercial sexual exploitation and money laundering.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.