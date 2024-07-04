"My slice of heaven" - Cole Tucker's wife Vanessa Hudgens wishes Angels star husband in sweet birthday post

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens married LA Angels utility player Cole Tucker in a scenic location inside the Mayan Jungles, Mexico, in December 2023. The couple is expecting their first child together after Hudgens revealed her baby bump while hosting the red carpet show for the Academy Awards in March 2024.

Since then, she has taken a backseat to her acting career and started focusing on leading a healthy lifestyle. On Wednesday, she posted several images of and with her husband, Cole Tucker, wishing him a happy birthday as the Halos ballplayer turned 28 years old.

Take a look at Hudgen's post here, which she captioned:

"Happy birthday to my slice of heaven @cotuck you make the world a brighter place just by being you."

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker met via Zoom group call, which was organized by British lifestyle guru Jay Shetty in 2020. In 2021, she even shared how she made the first move to approach Cole on the Drew Barrymore show, as she said:

"If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move."

After dating for more than two years, the couple got engaged in Paris with a beautiful back drop of the Eiffel Tower in February 2023 and married nine months later in December '23. Since then, the couple has spent a lot of quality time together, and Vanessa Hudgens has even been active in making attendance at Angel Stadium since Tucker's off-season move therein.

Vanessa Hudgens was spotted carrying her newborn out of the hospital on Cole Tucker's birthday

Cole Tucker's 28th birthday was made extra special after Vanessa Hudgens was spotted leaving the hospital with their newborn on Wednesday. Take a look at the first images of the special moments here:

While the couple celebrates the joyous moment of adding a new member to their family, Tucker finds a new life in his professional career after a quick promotion to the LA Angels roster from the MiLB in the 2024 season.

