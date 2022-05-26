"My view of that exchange still hasn't changed and I absolutely meant no disrespect" - Josh Donaldson apologizes to Tim Anderson over 'Jackie' comment

If you have been following Major League Baseball recently, then you have most likely heard about the ongoing tension between New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson and Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. A feud that has been going on all season came to a climax before the Yankees vs. White Sox game on Sunday, May 22, when Donaldson made a comment to Anderson that many saw as disrespectful and potentially racist.

Moments before the Yankees versus White Sox game, Donaldson mockingly called Anderson Jackie, in reference to Jackie Robinson. Anderson, who is African-American, took offense to this, saying that is was disrespectful, and, agreeing with White Sox coach Tony La Russa, stated that it was potentially racist.

Many of Anderson's teammates came out in support of him, including pitcher Joe Kelly and catcher Yasmani Grandal, who exchanged words with Donaldson in the middle of the game, which caused both benches to clear. Josh Donaldson is yet to receive any support from his teammates, with Aaron Judge even saying that Donaldson needs to own up to his mistake.

Earlier this morning, however, Donaldson released an apology to both Tim Anderson and the family of Jackie Robinson.

The statement above is Josh Donaldson's apology to Anderson and the Robinson family. Donaldson explains his respect for Tim Anderson and "what [he] brings to the game of baseball." He also said that he is at fault for misunderstanding the Jackie comments that he has made on multiple occasions over the past few seasons. Donaldson thought he and Anderson were both joking, whereas Anderson said that he told Donaldson to stop calling him that.

Donaldson also apoligized to Rachel Robinson, the late Jackie Robinson's wife, and the rest of the Robinson family. He then proceeded to say that he holds Jackie Robinson's name in the highest regard.

Many are saying that the apology was much needed, and Donaldson could have even gone further with the apology. Others are saying that there was no need for an apology and that Donaldson did not do anything wrong. No matter which side, hopefully Donaldson's apology provides some closure and both he and Anderson can put this ugly situation behind them.

Luckily for both of them, the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees do not play again this season, so hopefully tensions can aleviate.

