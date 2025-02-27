"My wife had a 2-year-old on her hands" - Cardinals manager gets emotional recalling Paul Goldschmidt helping his family amid hectic MLB schedule

Veteran Paul Goldschmidt will be looking to prove that age is only a number this season as the 37-year-old eyes his first World Series title. After 6 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, the 7-time All-Star signed a one-year, $12,5 million deal with the New York Yankees and is slated to be the team's everyday first baseman.

Paul Goldschmidt was still solid last season with the St. Louis Cardinals, even if he may no longer be at the level he was when he won the National League MVP back in 2022. Through 154 games last year, Goldschmidt posted a .245 batting average with 22 home runs, 65 RBIs, and a .716 OPS.

Despite his strong seasons with St. Louis Cardinals, Goldschmidt's impact on the franchise, his former teammates, and coaches extended well beyond his performances on the field. This is something that Cardinals manager Oli Marmol spoke about in a interview with Foul Territory, sharing a touching story about Goldie's impact on his family.

"I have two daughters. In 2019, when Kylie was born, he knew that I was going to kind of be on the road. We had a stretch of games that were going to be tough and alot of travel and my wife already had a 2-year-old on her hands," Marmol explained.

In 2019, Oli Marmol had not yet been promoted to Cardinals manager, but was serving as the team's bench coach. It did not matter to Paul Goldschmidt, who had already put steps in place to take of Marmol's family while the team was on the road.

"Came out of nowhere but he came up and said, "Hey listen, you can't say no to this. I've already hired a night nurse. She's gonna come to the house every day while we're on the road and you have nothing to worry about. This isn't a matter of you saying yes or no, it's done," Marmol continued.

The four-time Gold Glove Award winner made a lasting impact on his former manager, who wished him nothing but the best with the New York Yankees this upcoming season.

"He's just so thoughtful and intentional with everything man... That's always stuck with me and I'm constantly now looking for those types of opportunities to take care of our staff and out players. He means the world to me, man. He's an absolute stud," Marmol said.

Paul Goldschmidt believes the St. Louis Cardinals can "surprise" some people this season

Despite leaving in free agency after a disappointing 2024 season with the Cardinals, Goldschmidt still believes in the talent on the roster. The Cards have been looking to shift their focus to the younger players on their roster, a group that Goldie believes could make an impact this year.

“I think they have great players and could surprise a lot of people,” he said to MLB insider John Denton.

St. Louis has a number of young players looking to cement themselves as every day stars in the Majors, including Nolan Gorman, Jordan Walker, and Masyn Winn. While the Cardinals will be looking to compete for the postseason, Paul Goldschmidt's team is eyeing a World Series crown.

