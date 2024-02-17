"My wife was crying her eyes out when we left" - Kevin Kiermaier reflects on emotional journey following $10,500,000 Blue Jays reunion

In a surprising turn of events, Kevin Kiermaier has decided to extend his stay with the Toronto Blue Jays, signing a one-year, $10.5 million contract, much to the delight of fans and the organization.

The offseason had been marked by frustration for Blue Jays supporters, as the team narrowly missed out on securing marquee names like Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani. However, Kiermaier’s decision to return has injected a sense of optimism into the fanbase.

Reflecting on his time in Toronto, Kermaier expressed immense gratitude, stating:

"Toronto treated me like a king last year."

He recounted an emotional departure, revealing:

"My wife was crying her eyes out when we left last year. She didn’t want to leave. My kids loved it. They talk about the CN Tower all the time. They can’t wait to go back."

This heartfelt testimony not only speaks to Kiermaier’s positive experience but also highlights the profound impact the city has had on his family.

Kevin Kiermaier had an excellent season during his first year as a Blue Jay.

Kiermaier’s decision to rejoin the Toronto Blue Jays comes after a successful first season with the team, where he earned his fourth Gold Glove Award and maintained a solid batting average of .265 in 129 games.

Having previously tormented Toronto as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, Kiermaier’s transformation into a key asset for the Blue Jays has been a welcome development for both the player and the team.

As the Blue Jays gear up for the 2024 season, the pressure is palpable following a disappointing playoff exit the previous year. The team, with aspirations of contending for World Series titles, faces the challenge of overcoming a series drought dating back to 2016.

Failure to make a significant impact this season could lead to organizational changes, adding an extra layer of importance to the upcoming campaign.

For now, Blue Jays fans can celebrate the return of Kevin Kiermaier, a player who not only brings exceptional skills to the field but also a genuine appreciation for the city of Toronto and its passionate baseball community.

