"Nah you mean Aaron Judge" - Fans roast Clayton Kershaw - Patrick Mahomes comparison after Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to Eagles

Fans weren't kind to quarterback Patrick Mahomes tonight after his Kansas City Chiefs were crushed by the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX. The three-time Super Bowl champion had the worst game of the season under the brightest lights, prompting wild reactions from fans against him.

Mahomes threw for 257 yards, completing 21 of 32 passes, including three touchdowns and two interceptions. His struggles were evident on the field with his passing accuracy not at his very best and the Eagles defense picking up his plays easily.

This led to Mahomes getting compared to Dodgers' legendary pitcher Clayton Kershaw by a user on X, with the latter alleged to have succumbed to the pressure of the big stage often in the past.

One fan, however, thinks Mahomes can be compared to the New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge, who also struggled during the 2024 World Series against the Dodgers.

"Nah you mean Judge," one fan commented.

"You won't hear a peep on tomorrow's sports shows about Pat being outplayed by Hurts in two SB's. They will say it was all about the defense (true) and how bad Pat's OL played. Not a peep about him...they protect him so that the GOAT talk stays alive," one fan wrote.

"You’re right he choked just like this guy!!!" another said.

Dodgers fans pushed back on Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl performance comparison with Clayton Kershaw

The post comparing Clayton Kershaw's struggle to that of Patrick Mahomes' performance in Super Bowl LIX received strong pushback from fans, with some supporting the future Hall of Famer.

Dodgers fans rallied behind Clayton Kershaw, saying he's a two-time World Series champion and that he didn't deserve such disrespect.

"Damn dude, you're an idiot. Kershaw just won his 2nd ring and raised the WS trophy while soaked in champagne. You just be a Padre fan," one fan wrote.

"Nah, don’t disrespect the GoatShaw," another said.

One fan compared Kershaw to Super Bowl champion Jalen Hurts.

While fans debate in the comments, Patrick Mahomes and Clayton Kershaw will almost certainly be enshrined in their respective Hall of Fames one day.

