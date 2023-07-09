"Nah, no need" - Aaron Judge not seeking legal action against Dodgers over toe injury

Aaron Judge has opted not to pursue legal action against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The New York Yankees superstar suffered a torn ligament in the toe while running into the right-field wall making an excellent catch at Dodger Stadium on June 3.

What sets this incident apart is the peculiar nature of the collision: Judge's toe slammed against a concrete step that separates the bullpen from the field of play. It was an unfortunate accident that showcased Judge's commitment to making extraordinary plays, even at the risk of personal harm.

Prior to the injury, Judge was batting .291 with 19 home runs and 40 RBIs. When asked by the New York Daily News about the possibility of taking legal measures, Judge's response was both composed and resolute:

"Nah, no need."

With a simple phrase, he made it clear that his primary focus remains on recovering and returning to the field.

To the Dodgers’ credit, team president Stan Kasten said the team planned on reinforcing the bullpen fence and padding the concrete slab at Dodger Stadium following the Judge incident.

Aaron Judge remains unsure about attending All-Star Game

Aaron Judge mentioned that he is still debating whether to attend the All-Star Game on Tuesday at Seattle's T-Mobile Park. He is weighing the possibility of participating in the festivities against continuing his treatment at home.

Judge, who has been on the injured list since early June with a sprained right big toe, acknowledged that he would be unable to play in the Midsummer Classic. However, he expressed interest in being present for the Home Run Derby and Tuesday's All-Star Game.

"I'll have an answer here in a couple of days, so we'll see," Aaron Judge told MLB.com.

"It is important to the fans, getting voted in and getting a chance to represent the Yankees. It's a special honor, and that's what the fans want to see. They want to see the guys they voted in to go to the game, participate and be there. So we're still debating."

The five-time All-Star mentioned that he could continue his treatment in Seattle, but acknowledged it would be more efficient at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees Aaron Judge does some throwing at Yankee Stadium: Aaron Judge does some throwing at Yankee Stadium: https://t.co/oX2TsvoRjP

Judge shared that he plans to speak with his wife, Samantha, and his family in order to make a decision. He also stated that he will talk to some of the other All-Stars before settling upon a final call.

