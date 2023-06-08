Renowned social media figure Rachel Demita, who is best known in NBA circles, threw out the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians vs the Red Sox game on Wednesday night.

Returning to her native state, Demita uploaded a couple of ecstatic photos on the internet and wrote:

“My first first pitch. ty @cleguardians !! childhood dream come true ❤️🤞🏼.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was definitely a special moment for Demita as she was raised in Ohio and played basketball at Old Dominion University in Virginia.

"first pitch tonight!! let's go" - Rachel A DeMita

Demita moved to Los Angeles in 2012 as a result of her developing media profession. She remained there up till 2020, after which she left and relocated to Texas.

Rachel Demita on coming back to Los Angeles: "soul draining"

As reported by The Spun (about coming back to her native city) Demita earlier said:

"I’m back here now for work and every time I’m here I feel like it gets harder and harder for me to be here. It’s like the minute I touch down is the minute I wanna get the f--- out. I don’t know how else to describe it but… soul draining.”

She added:

"I feel an entire energy shift. I don’t know if it’s because I’ve grown up a little bit. My priorities have changed. Everything is really expensive here like for no reason."

Demita was also awarded a division 1 full-ride scholarship to Old Dominion University in 2008. She is no longer only a TV personality; she now runs a blog about sports and daily life.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Draw Ceremony

She also participated in the Miss California USA competition, placing among the top 20 contestants.

Poll : 0 votes