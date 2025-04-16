NBA royalty Kareem Abdul-Jabbar opens up about Jackie Robinson with a touching personal story

Basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made his way to Dodger Stadium in a wheelchair to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day on Tuesday. He came near the statue placed outside the arena and shared words of reflection on the day being celebrated all across the league.

Ad

Every year on April 15th, MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson Day to honor the momentous debut of the baseman on this day in 1947. Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier starting at first base for the Brooklyn Dodgers 78 years ago.

Fans and Dodgers stars gathered outside Dodger Stadium to hear Abdul-Jabbar share a heartfelt memory involving two of his childhood heroes — Robinson and Bill Russell.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I was Rookie of the Year in 1970, and I was at a luncheon at Mama Leone's in New York City. It's a restaurant, an Italian restaurant, and I was getting a Rookie of the Year award," Abdul-Jabbar said. "I was sitting, talking to another one of my heroes, Bill Russell, and Jackie Robinson came into the restaurant. He and Bill were good friends.

Ad

Trending

"So Jackie came over to the table, and we sat and talked for a little while. And that was the first time I had met him. I can't tell you how happy I was about that," he continued. "I still have the picture of the three of us sitting at my breakfast table, because those are the people that I wanted to remember."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar looks upon Jackie Robinson's contribution to Dodgers

Robinson helped the Dodgers to their first-ever World Series title. The team was finally able to defeat the Yankees after several previous losses. His Baseball Hall of Fame resume also includes 1949 NL MVP and six All-Star selections.

Off the field, Robinson became a source of motivation for other Black players to join MLB.

Ad

During the same interaction outside the ballpark, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reflected on his baseball legacy with the Dodgers.

"Jack gave everything to the Dodgers, in terms of his heart and soul and his body. And 1955 — that'll be one of the happiest days of my life, when they finally beat the Yankees," Abdul-Jabbar said. "I couldn't believe it, but it actually happened."

The Dodgers are facing the Colorado Rockies on Jackie Robinson Day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More