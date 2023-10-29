Kevin Durant and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will support their city's representatives, the Arizona Diamondbacks, in the World Series. Durant complimented the Arizona Diamondbacks on their World Series Game 2 win over the Texas Rangers.

Kevin Durant joined the Phoenix Suns after being traded midway through the 2022-23 season from the Brooklyn Nets. With Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, the Suns are expected to make a deep run this season like their Arizona counterparts. The Dbacks will look to set the bar high with a World Series win.

Durant and Booker were both present for Game 5 of the NLCS against the Philadelphia Phillies. However, Arizona lost 6-1. The 13x NBA All-Star will be looking for a better outcome if they head back to Chase Field to watch the showcase series.

Speaking about the Diamondback's chances ahead of the second leg of the series, Durant spoke about the excitement within the Suns' camp. He then also asked the timings of the World Series game, suggesting that he might attend the game at Chase Field.

"We're very excited for the Dbacks. A World Series here in Arizona is gonna be extremely fun," Durant said after their game against the Utah Jazz.

Arizona Diamondbacks on track to create history

After a split in the first two games at Arlington, the World Series is now heading back to Phoenix for the first time in 22 years. The last time a World Series game was played in the city was back in 2001 when the Dbacks stopped the New York Yankees dynasty from making it four consecutive titles on the trot for their first franchise title.

MLB's current playoff system has aided wild card winners such as the Dbacks and Rangers while also making October baseball more entertaining. The Diamondbacks are three games away from becoming the team with the 2nd worst regular season to win a World Series after the 83-win St. Louis Cardinals in 2006.