"Needs to happen quicker" - Former MLB player gives his take after catcher's successful challenge in Spring Breakout

Thursday's inaugural Spring Breakout game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Pittsburgh Pirates saw the implementation of the ABS system, which will be used if clubs challenge the home plate umpire's call on strikes and balls.

Fans got the handle on this automatic ball strike system when it was first used at the 2023 MLB Futures game. Since then, it's use in minor league games has caught the fans' attention.

In the bottom of the second, the Orioles left-handed pitcher, Cade Povich, threw a breaking slider, which was called for a ball by the umpire. The catcher behind the plate immediately asked the home plate umpire for a review.

On being challenged, it took a lot of time before the ABS system showed the ball barely catching the end of the plate, therefore calling it a strike.

However, the delay between the challenges was surprising, and former MLB player Erik Kratz made a case, saying that it needs to be 'quicker.'

"Needs to happen quicker," one fan said.

"I hate this. Just have an automated k zone. Relay the call to the umpire via ear piece. WE HAVE THE TECHNOLOGY TO GET THE CALLS RIGHT EVERYTIME IN REAL TIME," one fan tweeted.

Spring Breakout Tournament: Details and fixtures

The inaugural Spring Breakout Tournament is a four-day event with 16 games scheduled among baseball's top prospects in the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues. Each major league club is fitted with up-and-coming talent.

The schedule is as follows:

Thursday, March 14

Reds @ Rangers, 6:05 p.m. ET/3:05 p.m. PT Orioles @ Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET/4:05 p.m. PT

Friday, March 15

Marlins @ Cardinals, 2:05 p.m. ET/11:05 a.m. PT Nationals @ Mets, 3:10 p.m. ET/12:10 p.m. PT Padres @ Mariners, 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT White Sox @ Cubs, 5:05 p.m. ET/2:05 p.m. PT Giants @ Athletics, 7:05 p.m. ET/4:05 p.m. PT

Saturday, March 16

Braves @ Red Sox, 1:05 p.m. ET/10:05 a.m. PT Phillies @ Tigers, 1:05 p.m. ET/10:05 a.m. PT Blue Jays @ Yankees, 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT Rays @ Twins, 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT Dodgers @ Angels, 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT Guardians @ Reds, 7:05 p.m. ET/4:05 p.m. PT D-backs @ Rockies, 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 17

Astros @ Cardinals, 10:05 a.m. ET/7:05 a.m. PT Brewers @ Royals, 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT

The games will be broadcast live on MLB.com, MLB Network and regional sports networks.

