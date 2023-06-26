In a picturesque pre-wedding shoot that captured the essence of love and the beauty of New York City, New York Yankees All-Star Nestor Cortes and his fiancee Alondra Esteras Russy left fans mesmerized as they basked in the glow of their impending nuptials.

The couple's dreamy photo session, reminiscent of a scene from a romantic movie, has been making waves on Instagram.

"Soon to be … Mrs. Cortes," wrote Miss Russy captioning the eye-catching social media post.

Alondra, stunning in her flowing white gown, radiated elegance and grace as she held hands with her soon-to-be husband. Their smiles and affectionate gestures painted a beautiful picture of their anticipation for their upcoming wedding.

Nestor and Alondra, who have been together for a while, took their relationship to the next level in July 2022 when Cortes popped the question following the MLB All-Star Game.

The Yankees pitcher announced the celebratory news on Instagram:

"All Star week made 2 of my dreams come true. Pitch in a all star game. And propose to my bestfriend. With my parents along my side. I had to make us official.

"Through ups and downs, we manage to keep each other happy. I thank you for being by my side for every struggle I’ve had but also all the success. I hope there is more to come for both of us. I love you very much!"

Alondra proudly displayed pictures on Instagram of a dazzling ring and added a caption that left no room for doubt:

"And ... Of course, I said YES!"

Heartiest congratulations to the happy couple who will soon embark on the journey of marital bliss.

Yankees' Nestor Cortes on injury list

Baltimore Orioles vs New York Yankees: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 24: Nestor Cortes

On June 8, New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a left rotator cuff strain. The injury forced Cortes to take a break from pitching and focus on recovery.

However, there's some positive news, as Cortes has started throwing again, indicating progress in his rehabilitation process. On Sunday, Cortes took the mound and resumed throwing. While that's an encouraging sign, the Yankees medical staff will proceed with caution to ensure that Cortes doesn't aggravate his injury.

It's expected that Cortes will engage in multiple bullpen sessions to rebuild his arm strength and regain his pitching form. Following the bullpen sessions, Cortes will need to face live hitters, a crucial test to evaluate his readiness for game action.

If all go well, the next phase of his rehabilitation process could involve a rehab assignment. During the same, Cortes would pitch in minor league games to simulate real-game situations and gradually increase his workload.

Considering the timeline of the recovery process, it appears that a return to the Yankees' rotation is a few weeks away for Nestor Cortes.

