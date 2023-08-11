Nestor Cortes Injury Update: Yankees $3,200,000 pitcher placed back on IL after just one start

It's been a year to forget for New York Yankees breakout star pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. After emerging as a bona fide star pitcher last season, the 28-year-old has struggled to remain on the field this year. Now, after just one start since returning from injury, the starting pitcher has been placed on the IL yet again.

The New York Yankees have placed Nestor Cortes Jr. on the 15-day IL with a left rotator cuff strain, the same injury that has plagued him all summer. It is a disappointing turn of events for both the team and the player as he will reportedly be shut down from throwing for roughly one month.

For the New York Yankees, it's a devastating blow for the team as they look to close the gap in the American League Wild Card race. The team has not only struggled with its health all season, but they have also endured pitching inconsistencies, something that Cortes Jr. was expected to help with.

"Nestor Cortes now talking to the media in Spanish and told them that he will not be throwing for at least a month. #Yankees" - @kevin_barral

The left-handed pitcher from Surgidero de Batabano, Cuba has been limited to only 63.1 innings this season for the New York Yankees. In the games in which he has appeared, he has been a shell of the pitcher he was last season when earned the first All-Star selection of his career.

Nestor Cortes Jr's injury could draw an end to his regular season

Through 63.1 innings this year, Nestor Cortes Jr. has produced a 5-2 record with a 4.97 with 67 strikeouts. His return to the pitching rotation was supposed to provide a spark to the team, however, after only 4.0 innings against the Houston Astros, the starter will be shut down for the foreseeable future.

In a corresponding move, the New York Yankees have recalled 25-year-old righty Jhony Brito from the minors. If the Yankees are no longer in the playoff picture by the time Cortes Jr. is eligible to return from the IL, the team may opt to shut him down for the remainder of the season.

"Aaron Boone said that Nestor Cortes' latest IL stint could potentially cost him the season. He said it will be "tough" and "pretty difficult" for him to return with the 1-monthish no-throw timeline, but the #Yankees will reevaluate in a few weeks." - @GaryHPhillips