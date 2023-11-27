Although the offseason is well underway for the New York Yankees, Nestor Cortes Jr. and his now wife Alondra have stolen the spotlight. The 28-year-old from Surgidero de Batabanó, Cuba, made headlines on social media after photos from his wedding to his partner Alondra circulated the internet.

After the pair became engaged after the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, Nestor Cortes Jr. and Alondra Esteras Russy were wed this past weekend. Although New York Yankees fans may have been excited to see a number of Nestor's teammates in attendance, it was his now-wife Alondra who stole the show.

The beautiful native of Caguas, Puerto Rico, created a reel on her Instagram page showing her preparing for the wedding. The video took her from her early morning outfit and through all of the stages of her preparation prior to the luxurious event.

Her transformation in her post made not only New York Yankees fans swoon, but all of her followers who were excited to share the moment with her. Some of her followers simply complimented how wonderful she looked, whereas others commented that she was in the best hands, as famous makeup artist Frank Puentes was helping her prepare for the big moment.

Congratulations to both Alondra and Nestor Cortes Jr. on their wedding, and here is hoping for a long and happy life together.

Nestor Cortes Jr. had several teammates in attendance at his wedding

As previously mentioned, several of Nestor's New York Yankees teammates were in attendance. Some of the current and former teammates who were seen in various photos included Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton, Gleyber Torres, Josh Donaldson, Luis Severino, Gio Urshela, and Aroldis Chapman.

"Looks like Nestor’s wedding was a blast" - @TalkinYanks

Even though the party was loaded with members of the New York Yankees, there was one noticeable presence missing: Aaron Judge. The Yankees captain was not seen in any photos, which did not go unnoticed.

