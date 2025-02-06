Nestor Cortes Jr. and wife Alondra turn heads in adorable pregnancy photoshoot

It's been an eventful few months for Nestor Cortes and his wife, Alondra Esteras Russy. While celebrating his 30th birthday in Las Vegas with family and friends in December, Cortes learned that New York had traded him to Milwaukee.

The trade was in exchange for Devin Williams to bolster the Yankees' bullpen. Just a month later, the couple announced they were expecting their first child with a gender reveal ceremony.

On Thursday, the soon-to-be parents shared a series of photos from their adorable pregnancy photoshoot on Instagram. The couple glowed as they showcased Alondra's baby bump, with the pictures garnering numerous likes and comments, adding to the excitement of this joyous occasion for the Cortes family.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The standout shot featured Alondra sitting in Nestor's lap, dressed in a chic white gown, with the perfect caption accompanying the picture:

"Meet the parents"

The post received over 3,000 likes in a matter of hours, along with numerous comments congratulating the couple on their pregnancy update.

"You look stunning in all of these!!!!" Rizzoem replied.

"Congratulations guys," Ic.nyc said.

"Congrats beautiful! So happy for you!!!" Beautybynic commented.

The couple expects their baby boy later this year, and fans can look forward to more social media posts documenting his arrival.

Alondra's unwavering support of Nestor Cortes' journey

Through thick and thin, Alondra Esteras Russy has been by Nestor Cortes' side since the couple made it official and tied the knot back in November of 2023. She's been through the ups and downs of his career that saw a pair of stints with the Yankees before being moved in the offseason to become a fixture in the Milwaukee Brewers starting rotation.

She stood by his side after giving up the walk-off home run to Freddie Freeman in Game 1 of the World Series, and she'll be by his side as the family embarks on a new venture as members of the National League for the first time in his seven-year career.

Fandom reinforcements are on the way for Nestor Cortes as the lefty prepares to take the mound for a Brewers team aiming to defend its NL Central pennant.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback